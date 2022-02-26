Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, today announced strong momentum in 2021 for its ransomware recovery capabilities.

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, today announced strong momentum in 2021 for its ransomware recovery capabilities. In addition to its acquisition by HPE, Zerto’s 2021 successes were fuelled by multiple product launches, notable industry awards and accolades, and a record number of customer and partner wins.

Completed in September 2021, HPE’s acquisition of Zerto immediately positions the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform in the high-growth disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market with a proven solution and further propels HPE’s storage business into a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. These capabilities were all underpinned by a number of key Zerto product announcements, including Zerto In-Cloud for AWS Zerto 9.0 (including Zerto Backup for SaaS, powered by Keepit), and the General Availability of Zerto for Kubernetes.

Customer and partner successes included AssureStor, developer of a Zerto-powered cloud-based disaster recovery (DR) solution; StorMagic, which is now delivering a Hewlett Packard Enterprise validated design for edge-to-edge workload protection; Epiq Global, who announced it was using Zerto to protect petabytes of data for hundreds of customers in the legal sector; and IEWC, who modernized its approach to DR by implementing Zerto across its IT environment. In addition, new customers using Zerto include Atlantic Constructors; Boston Medical Center; City of Georgetown, TX; Fairfax County, VA; and Washington County, TX.

During 2021, Zerto was positioned by Gartner for the first time in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. It also won nine technology, channel, and customer-focused awards, including recognition from CRN as one of its ‘100 Coolest Cloud Companies.’

“Zerto is helping organizations globally to protect themselves against not only the loss of their most valuable asset—data—but also the disruption that losing data causes for businesses,” said Ziv Kedem, co-founder and VP/GM of Zerto. “Looking ahead, we see strong growth for our data protection solution across a wide variety of use-cases, including organizations that are focused on significantly raising their game in the fight against ransomware. Alongside our HPE colleagues, we will continue to focus on investing in innovation and growth that has been such an important part of the Zerto success story.”

Meeting Growing Customer Demand for Ransomware Recovery

To address this Board and C-level initiative along with the increasing demand from customers focused on protecting and recovering from the risks of ransomware attacks, Zerto announced a targeted campaign. This campaign is aimed to show organizations that their legacy ransomware prevention strategies are not enough and that they now need a more modern data protection solution in place for when the inevitable happens.

‘Get Out of Ransomware Jail with Continuous Data Protection’ allows organizations to try Zerto on 10 VMs. Organizations will be able to see how they can resume operations at scale in minutes, recover to a state seconds before an attack, and de-risk recovery with instant, non-disruptive testing if they are the victim of an attack.

“Organizations are increasingly aware that it’s no longer a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ they will be targeted by a ransomware attack. The problem is here to stay as attacks continue to rise in both volume and severity and as cybercriminals keep developing new and unexpected methods to encrypt data,” commented Sandeep Singh, CMO, Zerto and vice president, Storage Marketing, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “By helping organizations focus on how to recover in just minutes, they can take a completely different perspective on the challenges presented by ransomware and how they can transform their ability to respond.”

“As a leading global clinical research organization, data is at the heart of ensuring we get medicines to those who need them. With 75 remote offices in 41 countries and more than 3,000 VMs, we needed to conduct a significant data consolidation initiative as part of our cloud transformation goal,” said Chuck Welch, senior director, IT, Parexel International. “When we evaluated vendors, Zerto was the clear leader when it came to usability, time to configure, scalability, and hypervisor mobility. Additionally, Zerto provides the ransomware capabilities that allow our security team to spin up clone environments and conduct the security forensics needed. This helps to significantly reduce downtime for our business and focus on what is important—helping our customers shape the next generation of therapies.”

Further details about ‘Get Out Ransomware Jail with Continuous Data Protection” will be discussed during a Zerto live webinar, taking place on Wednesday, February 16 at 11 a.m. ET.