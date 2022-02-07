Siemens Foundation and Discovery Education open the 2022 Possibility Grant Sweepstakes.

Silver Spring, MD – The 2022 Possibility Grant Sweepstakes, which offers five K-12 schools across the United States an opportunity to win a $5,000 STEM grant to purchase supplies and technology for any STEM-related initiative, is now accepting entries here. Open through April 22, 2022, educators and educational professionals are encouraged to enter daily for a chance to win.

Presented by the Siemens Foundation—a leader in advancing STEM workforce development and education initiatives, and Discovery Education—the worldwide EdTech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place, the 2022 Possibility Grant Sweepstakes empowers educators to support high-quality STEM instruction to foster equity and access to quality education. The Sweepstakes, open to all K-12 schools, will award five public, private, and Title 1 schools with $5,000 each for a STEM project of their choice. Learn more about the 2022 Possibility Grant Sweepstakes and read the full rules here.

“In partnership with Discovery Education, the Siemens Foundation is helping schools build change for tomorrow by centering teaching and learning and making STEM opportunities available and accessible to all,” said David Etzwiler, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Foundation. “With programs like this one, we are narrowing the opportunity gap for young people in the U.S. to help create a more inclusive workforce tomorrow.”

This is the sixth year of the Possibility Grant Sweepstakes. Previous winners include 9 schools across 8 states from all areas of the United States. An example application of the grant funds includes Roseland Montessori’s implementation of a mobile STEM lab to connect students to STEM learning during distance learning necessitated by the pandemic.

“This grant directly supports our in their work to provide inspiring STEM opportunities in any learning environment,” said 2021 Possibility Grant Sweepstakes recipient Principal Corinna Erickson of Breckenridge Elementary School. “With this support, our students can reach their maximum potential.”

“For six years, The Siemens Foundation and Discovery Education have been helping schools transform STEM learning by ensuring all schools and students have equitable access to STEM opportunities and resources,” said Beth Meyer, Vice President of Social Impact at Discovery Education. “Focused together on the collective good, we are helping students everywhere gain access to STEM resources.”

The Sweepstakes builds upon Siemens STEM Day—the Siemens Foundation and Discovery Education partnership program providing almost 200 no-cost, hands-on STEM activities aligned to national teaching standards to help innovate curriculum. Learn more about the Possibility Grant Sweepstakes and Siemens STEM Day at SiemensSTEMDay.com and within Discovery Education’s K-12 learning platform.

About The Siemens Foundation

The Siemens Foundation has invested more than $130 million in the United States to advance workforce development and education initiatives in science, technology, engineering and math. The Siemens Foundation’s mission is inspired by the culture of innovation, research and continuous learning that is the hallmark of Siemens’ companies. Together, the programs at the Siemens Foundation are closing the opportunity gap for young people in the U.S. when it comes to STEM careers, and igniting and sustaining today’s STEM workforce and tomorrow’s scientists and engineers. For further information, visit http://www.siemens-foundation.org/ or follow @sfoundation.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide EdTech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 140 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading EdTech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

