An increase in company bookings in 2021 launches 3G into 2022 with continued growth trajectory in sight.

SHELTON, Conn. – 3Gtms, a global provider of the modern-day transportation management system (TMS), today revealed strong 2021 financial results. The company experienced over 30% growth in recurring bookings in 2021 and saw double-digit revenue growth as a result of both new customer wins and existing customer expansion efforts.

The close of 2021 included new and expanded customer relationships with companies including Crane Worldwide Logistics, Bestway Freight Solutions and American Bath Group. 3Gtms also expanded partnerships with ERP industry leaders including NetSuite, Acumatica and Sage.

“The momentum we saw in 2021 is carrying over into the new year as we expand our staff, add to our leadership team, enable more partners and provide product advancements that include more integrations with our platforms,” said Paul Brady, President and CEO, 3Gtms. “Our growth from 2021 has allowed us to position our current team, and any new team members, to continue identifying and providing our customers with top-flight solutions to modern day supply chain disruptions.”

New Customers, New Opportunities

Capacity crunches continue to be a pain point within the industry, as recent reports indicate the United States is facing a driver shortage of nearly 80,000, possibly reaching 160,000 by 2030. As capacity availability continues to dwindle and become harder to book, customers look for solutions that can secure them fair rates, relative to the market, and streamline the process of booking loads.

Customers look to 3Gtms to combat these capacity crunches, as evidenced by triple-digit growth in “new logos” taking to the 3Gtms platform. 3G also saw a significant increase in the number of new users added to their Multi-Carrier Shipping (MCS) solution, PaceJet, further cementing the company as a leader in transportation management and logistics.

In November 2021, 3Gtms launched their 3G Smart Start™ for Freight Brokers program to assist growing brokerages through the capacity challenges that face the industry today. By providing technology that brokers will never outgrow, 3G Smart Start™ for Freight Brokers evolves as brokerages expand, preventing a stunt in company growth.

“The ability to double our revenue will depend on two things – technology and LTL awards,” said Riley Wiles, managing partner, Bestway Freight Solutions, a customer of 3G Smart Start™ for Freight Brokers. “Since implementing 3Gtms, we already feel like our largest customers have invited us to take a seat at the table on a whole new level.”

Talent Acquisitions and Expanded Leadership to Match Increased Freight Movement

Since its inception, 3Gtms has assisted its customers in the movement of over $30 billion in freight. Through connections to thousands of LTL, TL, parcel carriers and 3PLs, 3Gtms has expanded exponentially, requiring shifts in upper-level-management and new talent acquisitions to ensure operations continue to run seamlessly.

Internal executive appointments include:

Dave Sapienza is a seasoned veteran in the TMS space. As revenue continues to grow, as well as TMS and MCS bookings, Dave will centralize 3Gtms sales functions to maximize market opportunities as the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Stephanie Stagger is now Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Her vast experience within the supply chain software services will prove favorable as she works to address critical service-delivery challenges plaguing the industry.

JP Wiggins, 3G’s VP of Corporate Development, will further his focus on integrating solutions into the 3Gtms platform through continued identification of potential partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

All told, 3Gtms saw their staff headcount grow over 20% in 2021. The main drivers for growth evolve around continued efforts in providing customers with the most advanced, data-driven, accessible, and visible platform on the market. In 2022, 3Gtms is planning to expand its employee count even more.

Leading this hiring and mass enablement effort is the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Shauna Coleman. Shauna joined 3Gtms in October of 2021 and has 17 years of experience leading and growing employee relations. As the CHRO at Velocity Technology Solutions, Shauna led their global human resources strategy by developing organizational programs that enabled business growth objectives and fostered employee development. “I am excited to be part of an innovative and customer focused organization that values their employee experience,” said Coleman. “I look forward to transforming the culture to enable the 3Gtms business objectives through strategic human capital management.”

Notably, Jen Holtvluwer joins 3Gtms as chief marketing officer (CMO), where she will oversee all marketing and sales development efforts. Most recently, she served as CMO at Spirion, a data privacy and security B2B SaaS-company, where she built the organization’s marketing and business development team that accelerated sales pipeline and win rates. “The pandemic compressed 5 years of eCommerce growth into 1 year,” said Holvluwer. “It is thrilling to join an organization providing innovative shipping technology that addresses supply chain demands within the transportation management and logistics market.”

