Guill Tool, a growing supplier of components to the global aerospace industry, today announced the production of a new Acme shaft.

The Acme shaft is a square head shaft made of K-Monel.

Dimensions on this product are 2.125” outer diameter X 1.125” over flats X 4.125” overall length, or (53.975mm outer diameter x 28.575mm over flats x 104.775mm overall length). This Guill Acme shaft is machined complete on a Mazak/Mill turn machine.

Guill now offers its substantial machine shop capabilities as an independent service to customers in aerospace manufacturing. Products are made to customer specification.

For over 55 years, Guill Tool has offered high-quality, precision machined components for the defense and commercial industries. The company manufactures flanges, valves, fittings and various critical components for aircraft, weapons and nuclear submarines.

Guill offers its full capability of CAD/CAM design, plus EDM and 5-axis machining centers to the aerospace industry. Owing to its many years in the government and defense sectors, Guill also provides industry-standard cybersecurity and NDA confidentiality to its customers.

Guill has the following registrations and certifications: AS9100:2016 – Aerospace Manufacturing, ISO9001:2015 registered, JCP Certified – Government Contracting, ITAR Registered and NIST SP800-171Compliant Cyber-Security.

For more information, please contact:

Tom Baldock

Guill Tool & Engineering

10 Pike Street

West Warwick, RI 02893

USA

Office: 401-828-7600

www.guill.com/aerospace