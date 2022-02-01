New hires include SVP, Legal and Head of China Operations; VP, Engineering and VP, Business Development.

SAN MATEO, CA – Alluxio, the developer of the open source data orchestration platform for data driven workloads such as large-scale analytics and AI/ML, today announced the appointment of Danica Wang, SVP of Global Legal and Head of China Operations; Kiran Mehta, VP of Engineering; and Eric Sun, VP of Business Development, China. All three will be reporting to Alluxio Founder and CEO, Haoyuan (HY) Li.

“These strategic appointments come as Alluxio is growing rapidly and well positioned to meet the increasing demand for our Data Orchestration Platform that enables enterprises to scale analytics and AI workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” said Li. “Danica will help drive and support Alluxio’s growing footprint in Asia-Pac. Kiran brings extensive technical and industry leadership to Alluxio and has an excellent track record of building high-performing teams and data management solutions that deliver incredible value. Eric will use his considerable expertise to develop and execute Alluxio’s business development, and go-to-market plans, working closely with partners and customers in Asia-Pac.”

Before joining Alluxio, Danica worked as Associate General Counsel with Hillhouse Capital. Before that, she was the head of legal and compliance with Huaneng Invesco, and also consultant of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. She holds a Judicial Master degree and BS in Electronic Engineering & Computer Science from Peking University.

Prior to joining Alluxio, Kiran held engineering and product leadership roles at MapR which was acquired by HPE. As VP, Engineering for the MapR Data Platform, his team developed products for running mission-critical, high-performance operational and analytics workloads. Prior to HPE/MapR, at Informatica, he was responsible for the development of Informatica’s zero-code high performance Data Integration Platform. Kiran built and managed the infrastructure and partner team of IBM Research’s web-scale text analytic platform called WebFountain. Kiran received his Masters degree from McGill University and Bachelors from IIT Delhi.

Before Alluxio, Eric worked as Head of Business Development with Amazon China. Before that, he was the GM of Mobility Solutions with SAP China. Eric joined SAP from Watchguard, where he ran the China business as Greater China GM. Before Watchguard, he was Greater China GM with Data Domain. He holds a BS degree in Physics from Tsinghua University.

