Visit Booth # 2923 to learn about resistance welding data capture, storage, and analysis on network platform.

MONROVIA, CA – AMADA WELD TECH, Inc., a leading manufacturer of welding, marking, cutting, sealing, and bonding technology, announces it will highlight its soon-to-be-released WM-200A Networked Weld Monitor at MD&M West, which will be held April 12-14, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA, booth 2923. Experts will be on hand to demonstrate the new monitor’s use with a variety of resistance welding systems. Also on display will be the WL-P300A laser processing workstation, ideal for welding and marking of metals and marking select plastics for medical applications. MD&M attendees can also get expert advice on their tube cutting and micromachining applications with our Advanced Technology engineers. We are also highlighting the next generation SIGMA® Fiber Laser Stent and Tube Cutting System.

The compact WM-200A Networked Weld Monitor on display enhances resistance welding monitoring capability, simplifying data capture, storage, and analysis on a networked platform, paving the way to next generation artificial intelligence and machine learning features. Whether used as a standalone station or implemented in multiple fully automated systems, the WM-200A enables users to collect large amounts of high resolution data designed to monitor traceability, data analysis, and process health. Data can be stored on a central local or cloud based server, and viewed and analyzed from a remote location. We will also have a full range of resistance welding and laser welding process monitors to discuss the benefits of monitoring for medical device manufacturing.

Visitors to the booth can also learn about the WL-P300A laser processing workstation, configured for nanosecond pulsed fiber laser applications. The WL-P300A is designed to accommodate larger parts and can be integrated with AMADA WELD TECH’s industrially proven LM-F Fiber Lasers (10-70 W). With the same GUI and interface, the WL-P300A offers easy transfer from prototype to production phase. The WL-P300A is available in bench top or floor standing options. Standard options available include an XY table, rotary stage, cover gas module, fume extraction, bar code reader, and camera systems to tailor the machines to the specific process.

MD&M attendees should also visit the booth to learn about the updated next generation SIGMA Fiber Laser Stent and Tube Cutting System. Offered with both femtosecond and fiber lasers it is ideal for medical tube cutting, including stents, cannulas, endoscopes, and other hypotubes. Entirely designed and built in Monrovia, California, the SIGMA is supported globally for the machine’s lifetime with a robust field service network and access to an applications engineer for process support. The system is integrated with world class laser, motion control and stages, and optics components.

About AMADA WELD TECH

Since 1948, AMADA WELD TECH has worked to achieve one goal: to solve customer’s manufacturing challenges. Knowing there is no one solution that fits all, the company strives to provide customers with innovative and reliable manufacturing technology solutions in an effort to be their single source provider. AMADA WELD TECH manufactures equipment and systems for resistance welding, laser welding, laser marking, laser cutting, hermetic sealing and hot bar reflow soldering and bonding. The company serves a wide range of markets including medical devices, battery, aerospace, automotive and electronic components. AMADA WELD TECH is an ISO9001 certified company. Contact AMADA WELD TECH at info@amadaweldtech.com. Learn more about the company’s products and services at www.amadaweldtech.com.