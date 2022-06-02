ANCA is once again offering their fifth annual “Tool of the Year” competition.

Now in its fifth year, ANCA’s industry-first competition launched for 2022 at the first-ever GrindingHub – the new industry meeting place for grinding technology in Stuttgart, Germany. The “Oscars” of the Cutting Tool industry, participants and winners in this prestigious contest achieve important brand recognition as well as cash and other prizes. Last year, the awards achieved a total digital audience reach of 8.1 million readers via the media with 37 global entries seen by over 202,480 fans generating over 200,000​ engagements on social media.

Patrick Boland, Co-Founder at ANCA comments, “Every year brings yet another step change in technology that enables cutting tool makers to increase their sophistication in designing and manufacturing products. This year, we brought our ANCA Integrated Manufacturing System (AIMS) to GrindingHub, a huge leap in technology to create the factory of the future. Efficient, automated and operating 24/7, the AIMS factory uses modular program scripts, remote access and cutting-edge machines to operate at maximum efficiency.”

“During my 40-plus years, ANCA has consistently led the industry in designing advanced technology. For example, in 1986, we launched the TG4 – the first machine ever to automate the measurement of tool geometry, thereby making regrinding possible. Reviewing Tool of the Year entries, I am always in awe of the passion and talent of customers who push our machines to their limits and create tooling masterpieces.”

John Saunders from Saunders Machine Works and founder of YouTube channel NYC CNC and first time TOTY judge said, “Seeing the creative use of custom tooling is amazing. Being able to reduce setups, improve cycle time or even eliminate tools with the use of modern, custom carbide is something all shops should consider. It’s an honor to be part of this competition and I hope it can help raise awareness about the benefits of a well-designed and executed cutting tool.”

ANCA Tool of the Year 2022

ANCA’s Tool of the Year customers can submit their favorite tool, with the winners being judged and announced live at IMTS. There will be two competition categories to recognize both the functionality and creativity of cutting tool manufacturers.

The main prize goes to #MadeonANCA tools and entries will be judged on the form and performance of their cutting tool.

The second category is for virtual tools as the “Most innovative tool design.” Entrants are encouraged to be creative and use ANCA tool design software to push ideas to their limits.

The winner of #MadeonANCA receives $10,000 AUD worth of ANCA innovations for parts, accessories or software that fit the winner’s grinding needs or a trip to ANCA’s headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. This amazing prize further includes access as an ANCA VIP to exclusive opportunities with our ANCA tool experts. The winner of the most innovative virtual tool will receive a full CIM software package.

Submissions are open from May 17th to August 8th, 2022.

The competition will be based on the passion and the craft of tool making and celebrate our highly skilled tool grinding community.

Judging panel

Pat Boland, Co-Founder and Managing Director at ANCA

John Saunders, Saunders Machine Works and founder of YouTube channel NYC CNC

Xiaoyu Wang, Product Manager at ANCA

Santosh Plakkat, Product Manager at ANCA

Darren Fox, Product Manager at ANCA

Zoller – measure profile and diameter

At IMTS, the top five finalist tools will be judged on the following criteria:

Best surface finish in Ra (roughness average) value on the flute or gash surface

The tool that is closest to the nominal tolerance as stated on the drawing in terms of diameter and profile (i.e. if the tolerance on diameter is +/- 0.010mm and the tool is measured to 0.005, then this will rank favorably)

Tool that has been ground to the tightest tolerance as per the drawing (i.e. the tool with the lowest tolerance will rank favorably)

Level of complexity (i.e. in terms of the number of steps, profiles will rank favorably)

Follow ANCA on

For further information, please contact:

Johanna Boland

Group Corporate Communications Manager

M: +61 407799779

Johanna.Boland@anca.com

ANCA is a market leading manufacturer of CNC grinding machines. It was founded in 1974 in Melbourne, Australia, where the company still has its global headquarters. ANCA has offices in the UK, Germany, China, Thailand, India, Japan, Brazil and the USA, as well as a comprehensive network of representatives and agents worldwide.

ANCA CNC grinders are used for manufacturing precision cutting tools and components across a diverse range of competitive industries including cutting tool manufacture, automotive, aerospace, electronics and medical.