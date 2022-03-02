Zyter has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to support the demonstration of high bandwidth, low latency 5G private networks.

What’s the News: Zyter has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and other ecosystem members to support the demonstration of high bandwidth, low latency 5G private networks with network management, a consolidated dashboard, and three initial production-ready applications.

Why it Matters: Current public 5G and Wi-Fi networks do not have the bandwidth, low latency, flexibility, control over security and network management capabilities that modern organizations need, hampering the digital transformation of factories, warehouses, hospitals, airports and even rural areas.

Who it’s For: Any industry seeking to adopt leading-edge applications that require higher performance, lower latency, more flexibility, better security and superior network management features than current public 5G and Wi-Fi networks can provide.

ROCKVILLE, Md. – Zyter, Inc., a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today that it has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to support the demonstration of 5G private networks by providing network management services, a user interface/dashboard, and three initial production-ready applications that include autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), LiDAR-based analytics and AI-based cameras.

5G private networks offer significant advantages over today’s public 5G and Wi-Fi networks. To fully support digital transformation efforts, modern businesses and organizations need a higher-bandwidth, lower-latency network that can potentially support thousands of devices and data intensive applications. Advanced network management capabilities, such as allocating bandwidth to different devices or customizing security protocols are also necessary. Current Wi-Fi and 5G public networks offer limited flexibility in these areas. Qualcomm Technologies, Zyter and other ecosystem members are solving these challenges through the demonstration of 5G private networks powered by Qualcomm® FSM 5G RAN Platforms.

In addition to providing network management and a consolidated dashboard to display application and device data, Zyter is also making three production-ready applications available that include:

Equipped with sensors and cameras, AMRs use AI and machine learning to autonomously move goods inside a defined space such as a factory or warehouse. LiDAR-Based Analytics – Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) cameras can be used to detect the movement of people and goods in a defined space, which is rendered on a 3D map viewed on Zyter’s dashboard.

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) cameras can be used to detect the movement of people and goods in a defined space, which is rendered on a 3D map viewed on Zyter’s dashboard. AI-Based Cameras – This application supports 4K video streams originating from eight cameras provided by Qualcomm Technologies’ device ecosystem members as well as data analysis.

“Applications like LiDAR-based analytics require high bandwidth, low latency networks that can potentially support thousands of devices, render images in 3D, or enable autonomous mobile robots to react in milliseconds,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “The combination of Qualcomm Technologies’ platforms for 5G private networks with Zyter’s leading-edge applications offer a world of new possibilities for organizations that want more performance, ownership and control.”

Zyter is one of the system integrators supporting the introduction of the Qualcomm® Private Networks RAN Automation solution. Zyter 5G applications are available for demonstration on the Qualcomm® Smart Campus in San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zyter.com/IoT

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter delivers a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions spanning buildings, stadiums, campuses, and even cities. The Zyter SmartSpaces platform supports solutions for multiple markets including healthcare, education, logistics, retail, travel, and construction. By integrating and consolidating data from IoT devices and applications, organizations can gain new insights to improve efficiencies while providing end-users with an engaging digital experience. In 2021, Zyter won more than 37 global awards for its IoT products including Best Technology and Company Innovation of the Year. Founded in 2017, the privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com/IoT.

Zyter Media Contact:

Michael E. Donner, Chief Marketing Officer, Zyter, Inc., Press@Zyter.com

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms and Qualcomm Private Networks RAN Automation are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.