Visit booth #808 to learn about their wide range of innovative products.

Jessup, MD – Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. (BAC) will exhibit at the International Institute for Ammonia Refrigeration (IIAR) 2022 Conference from March 6th to 9th in Savannah, Georgia. Join BAC at their Technomercial presentation, “What’s Keeping YOU Up At Night?” and visit Booth #808 to learn about their wide range of innovative products, including the Vertex™ Evaporative Condenser, the CXVT Evaporative Condenser, the TrilliumSeries™ Adiabatic Condenser, and the TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System.

On Monday, March 7, from 9:30 to 10:00 AM, Dave Anderson, Strategic Account Manager for BAC, will present a Technomercial titled “What’s Keeping YOU Up At Night?” at the Savannah Convention Center’s Expo Hall Theater. This presentation will cover how you can overcome the most pressing challenges with plant operations, including maximizing uptime, lowering water consumption, minimizing energy usage, reducing chemical costs, and ensuring personnel safety. Anderson will demonstrate how BAC’s Vertex™ Evaporative Condenser can help you overcome all these challenges.

At Booth #808, BAC will showcase its evaporative condensers that offer industry-leading reliability and ease of maintenance. Among these is the Vertex™ Evaporative Condenser, which has EC fan technology, a 68″ access door, an internal walkway above the basin and other value-adding features.Another industry-leading evaporative condenser, BAC’s CXVT offers unlimited expansion capability, Title 24 compliance, and optimal layout flexibility. The CXVT Evaporative Condenser design also helps to reduce coil scale for sustained thermal performance and maximum life. Its axial fans lower sound levels and energy costs, while its low refrigerant charge further reduces operating costs.

In addition to its evaporative condensers, BAC will also showcase its TrilliumSeries™ Adiabatic Condenser. By leveraging adiabatic cooling, this product combines the energy savings of evaporative cooling and the water savings of dry cooling to help customers achieve the optimal balance of both. The Trillium Condenser reduces water use by 90% as compared to traditional evaporative products, and no water treatment is required. BAC’s TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System will also be highlighted, which offers 3 layers of basin protection at a fraction of the cost of a stainless-steel basin and carries a 10-year warranty.

For more information on Baltimore Air Coil, visit http://www.BaltimoreAircoil.com.

With over 80 years of industry-leading innovation and experience, BAC creates cutting-edge cooling equipment for the HVAC, Industrial, and Refrigeration marketplaces. We solve customers’ unique needs with our expertise and wide range of high-performance systems. BAC leverages the power of evaporative cooling by optimizing the balance of water and energy, but the true BAC difference lies in our absolute commitment to creating sustainable solutions and delivering value to our customers. For more information about Baltimore Aircoil Company, visit www.BaltimoreAircoil.com.