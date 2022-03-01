Bantam Tools introduces the Bantam Tools desktop CNC air blaster accessory to increase tool life and make better parts.

PEEKSKILL, N.Y. — Bantam Tools has launched the Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Air Blaster Accessory to go with its Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine. Now CNC operators can mill and increase chip evacuation and airflow at the same time, as the accessory integrates seamlessly with the Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine. The air blaster accessory is available now at bantamtools.com for $165.

The Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Air Blaster Accessory increases tool life, decreases cycle times and improves material finish, taking in-house prototyping to the next level. It is ideal when working with heavy-debris materials like aluminum, or when machining larger chips. Attached to an air compressor, the Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Air Blaster Accessory has a powerful air flow that can be adjusted using a flow-rate knob. It can also adjust the nozzle to make sure you are blowing air at the right angle for your cuts.

“Our customers have been asking for an air blaster and we delivered,” said Bre Pettis, CEO of Bantam Tools. “The Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Air Blaster Accessory helps improve a part’s finish, increases spindle life, helps increase material removal rates, keeps temperatures down, and overall, increases the lifespan of your machine and helps make better parts.”

“The Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Air Blaster Accessory is great!” said Nicholas Manousos, executive director of the Horological Society of New York. Manousos has been a Bantam Tools remote resident and beta tester. “The air blaster accessory helps me see toolpaths during longer jobs and makes it easier to catch problems while prototyping that are hard to uncover when simulating in my CAD/CAM software.”

Bantam Tools notes that the Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Air Blaster Accessory is an important tool to help with CNC machining and has been a much-requested accessory that it is now proud to add to its growing ecosystem. To learn more, visit bantamtools.com.

