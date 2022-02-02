The integration enables frontline employers to deliver mobile-friendly training courses to improve productivity and retention.

Zurich — Beekeeper, the leading mobile workforce collaboration platform designed specifically for frontline workers, today announced a full-scale integration with EduMe, the market-leading mobile-based training platform for the deskless workforce, to improve organizational productivity and boost employee retention.

With the EduMe integration, Beekeeper introduces a suite of in-app training functionalities designed for non-desk workers, signaling a paradigm shift in the way frontline-majority organizations have traditionally managed employee development and onboarding programs.

The EduMe integration brings mobile training courses, quizzes, assessments, and individual lessons to frontline workers at their fingertips, with easy access to upskilling and occupational training programs. Through a user-friendly widget in the Beekeeper app, it virtually eliminates the need for paper-based processes. HR teams and company leadership can easily distribute targeted training reminders as instant push notifications through the Beekeeper app to encourage completion, monitor performance, and ensure compliance.

Both EduMe’s training platform and Beekeeper’s suite of messaging services can be delivered in each employee’s preferred language, reducing the margin for translation error and ensuring that multi-lingual and international teams can access organizational knowledge. Administrators can also broadcast training initiatives to specific teams, roles, and locations or scale the training course company-wide.

The Beekeeper-EduMe integration optimizes employee performance through mobile-based, contextual training sessions that employees can access instantly through the home screen widget with one click. The integration streamlines processes and improves access to knowledge across the entire employee journey, including:

“What we’re celebrating here, beyond the exciting opportunity to partner with our friends at EduMe, is really an improvement to employee lifecycle management as a whole,” said Cris Grossmann, CEO and co-founder of Beekeeper. “By democratizing the training process with mobile access, we’re pioneering a shift from traditional top-down leadership, to a flatter communication structure that makes for a better employee experience, and stronger ROI. The shift to digital was already underway for the global workforce, and the challenges of the pandemic have expedited that shift. For companies with distributed teams, there has never been a better time to implement digital tools.”

Now, employees using Beekeeper can manage every aspect of their jobs within one seamless app. This includes: company updates, manager and team support, benefits and vacation time, shift scheduling, community building, workplace surveys, and more. With ongoing social distancing measures in place to varying degrees worldwide, mobile access to company information will be crucial to the future of workforce safety and development.

Beekeeper came into partnership with EduMe through the Beekeeper Acceleration Program’s 2021 Summer Cycle. Since that time, the companies have worked together to run various successful pilot projects to advance their shared mission to transform the way billions of frontline employees work.

Companies interested in joining the Beekeeper Acceleration Program can apply for the 2021/2022 Winter Cycle at https://lp.beekeeper.io/acceleration. Participating companies can connect with Beekeeper’s community of more than 1000 customers worldwide, with a focus this year on addressing the needs and daily challenges of frontline managers. The application deadline for the current cycle is March 18, 2022.

In the post-pandemic workforce, where mass resignations have impacted the global labor market, mobile training technology will be essential in retaining distributed teams. Experts predict the number of mobile devices worldwide will reach 18.22 billion by 2025, and over 82% of business leaders anticipate a rapid shift toward hybrid human-machine workplace operations over the next five years. The EduMe integration empowers frontline workers using the Beekeeper app with the technology to learn new skills and enables organizations to increase internal mobility, a proven factor in driving long-term retention.

“In deskless industries, a company is only as successful as its deskless workforce — and that only works if everyone has access to the knowledge they need to succeed,” said Jacob Waern, Founder and CEO of EduMe. “At EduMe we constantly strive to make knowledge more accessible to frontline workers. Now, in partnership with Beekeeper, we’ve developed an integration that delivers that knowledge in one click.

Seamless access to training, embedded in an existing flow of work, is the easiest way to engage the modern workforce, and we’re proud to continue to deliver that value to our customers in frontline industries.”

Interested customers can access the EduMe integration by opening the applications menu within the Beekeeper mobile app or desktop account. New customers can visit https://marketplace.beekeeper.io/integrations/edume to get started.

About EduMe

EduMe is a mobile-based training platform for the deskless workforce, used by modern companies in more than 60 countries worldwide. By providing their workforce with seamless access to relevant knowledge, companies like Uber, Gopuff, Deliveroo, Gorillas and Vodafone are enabling their people to achieve Workforce Success. EduMe is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Palo Alto and Santa Monica, USA. Visit us at edume.com to learn more.

About Beekeeper

Beekeeper’s mobile platform is the single point of contact for your frontline workforce. With all communications and tools in one place, Beekeeper empowers frontline employees to be more agile, more productive, and create a safer workplace. Deskless workers can check resources and share best practices in real time. Managers can resolve issues quickly, handle non-routine work efficiently, and track team performance. Executives can increase business resilience and agility in uncertain times. Our secure platform offers a consumer-grade employee experience at the scale you need. Integrate seamlessly with your existing systems to create the future, now.

