London: London-based asset and development manager Astrea has announced that Berkeley Square House in Mayfair London will be the first commercial property in UK to have the ground-breaking OXONOX Plasma disinfection technology installed in all Lifts and Escalator operations.

Astrea sees the installation of OXONOX Plasma technologies as a significant part of their strategy to protect occupiers and visitors to properties under their management.

Currently with social distancing and other movement and communal measures in place there has been a significant reduction in the ability to move freely around buildings.

The aim is that by using OXONOX Plasma Technology, buildings will be able to return to pre pandemic levels as the system removes all pathogens either airborne or on surfaces in these high-risk areas for human transmission.

OXONOX Plasma technology is a unique passive continuous protection system that allows lifts and escalator handrails to be permanently sanitised without the use of chemicals or intrusive Light UV sources, for example. OXONOX products also remove the risk of airborne of surface transmission in seconds and have been scientifically proven to destroy all microbial and viral materials to previously unprecedented levels 99.99*10*4, making it up to 10,0000 times more effective than other methods of sanitisation currently available today.

By partnering with OXONOX and Zoonex Systems, Astrea has been able to find a way to deliver a safer environment at Berkeley Square House and following successful testing now plans to extend the use of this ground-breaking technology across its client’s wider estate.

Stephanie Handley, Head of ESG at Astrea, said: “Finding innovative ways to enhance wellbeing by protecting the environment within buildings without the use of harmful chemicals is a key environmental objective for us. It’s therefore incredibly exciting for this pilot to have such a positive result.”

