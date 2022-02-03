BitRecover Software recently launched PDF Portfolio Extractor Wizard to extract files from PDF portfolio without Adobe Acrobat installation.

BitRecover Software 2885 Sanford Ave SW #35065 Grandville, MI 49418, USA: BitRecover is a most trustworthy brand in email conversion and data recovery segment. BitRecover has been developing high-quality tools for email migration, backup, and data recovery since 2011.

BitRecover has released PDF Portfolio Extractor Wizard, which is really useful software for those who do not have Adobe Acrobat. Most technical users are aware that Adobe Acrobat licenses are expensive per user, and thus not all users can afford them. For those users, BitRecover launched this solution as an alternative, even it comes with pocket-friendly pricing.

Extract Files from PDF Portfolio Documents

If you have PDF portfolio files but no Adobe Acrobat installed on your machine. Then extracting all files from PDF portfolios is a difficult operation. In this case, consumers can use BitRecover PDF Portfolio Extractor Wizard to solve all of their problems.

This PDF Portfolio Exporter is completely standalone and quick solution to extract available files from multiple PDF portfolios at once. Therefore, users can save their much time and efforts.

PDF Portfolio Extractor Software Highlight Features

Export all types of files from PDF portfolio documents in exact available file extensions such as PDF, XPS, DOC, XLS, ODT, JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIFF, PPT, MP3, MP4, and all. If your PDF Portfolio files also have embedded attachments then it will also export them as separate PDF documents. The software has dual options for uploading multiple PDF portfolio documents as Select Files or Select Folders for a hassle-free selection of PDFs. Users can proudly use this powerful solution for extracting all files from multiple PDF portfolio documents. While exporting PDF portfolio data to your computer, there is no need to install or setup Adobe Acrobat. BitRecover PDF Portfolio Extractor keeps original folder and subfolder hierarchy during export data from PDF portfolio documents. After uploading PDF portfolio documents in the software panel, users can select only required documents instead of an entire folder. Software successfully deals with large sized of Adobe PDF portfolio documents as this is an enterprise level product. Users can choose any destination path to store extracted portfolio items according to their choice. Even they can connect any USB drive to store the output. Software shows live data extraction from while exporting files from PDF portfolio documents.

About Company

BitRecover is a well-known software provider and developer that has been supplying high-quality software solutions since 2011. The company’s goal is to guarantee 100 percent consumer satisfaction during the fulfillment of tasks. As a result, the company offers a free sample version of each product for review prior to upgrading. Users can upgrade products when they have received complete satisfaction in order to eliminate limits. BitRecover Software provides a 30-day money-back guarantee if the software fails to perform the desired task.

Reference link – https://www.bitrecover.com/pdf/portfolio-extractor/