FORT MYERS, Fla. — Blueshift Cybersecurity™ today announces the global launch of Blueshift XDR (Extended Detection and Response), the first cybersecurity management service that provides efficient and cost-effective cybersecurity protection for SMB businesses and the defense industry. Blueshift XDR™ combines industry-unique detection and prevention capabilities with a dedicated 24/7/365 US-based security-operations center to deliver effective, comprehensive and affordable cybersecurity protection to organizations of all sizes.

The Blueshift XDR service utilizes layered security, advanced automation and machine learning to rapidly prevent, repel and remediate cyber threats. The Blueshift XDR platform makes it easy and cost-efficient to protect all endpoints, including vulnerable IoT devices, virtual machines and cloud networks, and further combines unique detection and response capabilities with hardened endpoint data protection. The comprehensive EDR and telemetry platform monitored by a fully-managed security operations center (SOC) provides the industry’s first and only self-defending endpoint protection.

In a survey conducted by SMB Group™, less than half of the respondents are confident that their cybersecurity capabilities would protect them from a cyberattack. SMB organizations’ needs are not currently being met with the solutions available to them today.

Other key findings include:

Decreased employee productivity (46%) and compromised operations (41%) are the most frequently cited negative consequences of a cyber attack.

38% of SMBs say they have suffered a cyber security attack. 53% of attacks have been Malware, 36% have been ransomware and 29% have been phishing.

Additionally, according to Cyber Ventures, 60% of small businesses go out of business within six months of falling victim to a data breach or cyber attack.

Blueshift allows organizations to confidently offload cybersecurity responsibilities and meet compliance mandates, such as CMMC, with fully-managed layered protection, detection and response capabilities coupled with a highly experienced incident response team to diagnose and resolve real threats without compromising your operations.

The company is founded by Greg Scasny, who has over 20 years of experience working with cyber clients including NASA, USAF and the IRS, thus recognizing the critical gaps in cybersecurity coverage.

“SMB organizations face consistent and sophisticated cyber-attacks, which result in data breaches, ransoms and the crippling of operations,” said Scasny, Blueshift’s chief technology officer. “We enable companies to confidently improve their security posture while enjoying a more secure and resilient environment without the cost and organizational drain of managing a complex array of tools and alerts.”

Attacks on small and midsize businesses are becoming increasingly prevalent and today’s cyber tools are too complex and expensive for many. Still, comprehensive protection is essential. Blueshift helps address a critical need for customers who are challenged to find cost and resource-effective methods to adequately protect themselves and meet compliance mandates.

