Serving new gig economy insurance market, Buckle spotlights critical need for affordable personal and commercial auto coverage.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Buckle, the inclusive tech-enabled financial services company, has won ClearlyRated’s Best of Insurance® Award for providing superior service to its gig rideshare and delivery driver members. Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Best of Insurance winners have a Net Promoter®️ Score that is 2.4 times higher than the industry average.

“Winners of the 2022 Best of Insurance Award for client satisfaction have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional client service, even as COVID-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO and founder, Eric Gregg. “These service leaders have kept the client experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it’s my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Insurance winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com.”

ClearlyRated’s Best of Insurance Award recognizes insurance providers that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the insurance industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality of service. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

“We are proud of Buckle’s mission, which is solely focused on helping gig rideshare and delivery drivers succeed,” said Dustin Walsey, co-founder and President at Buckle. “By providing gig auto insurance that covers personal, rideshare, and delivery driving in one affordable policy, we help our members protect their most valuable asset, their car, around the clock. We are delighted to hear directly from our insurance members that they are pleased with Buckle’s product offering and customer service. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts by ClearlyRated.”

Buckle provides auto insurance solutions at affordable rates for gig professionals without underwriting its drivers using traditional credit score methodology geared for salaried employees, which may not fully reflect its members’ unique situation and circumstances. Instead, Buckle uses non-traditional data sources, including driving track records crowdsourced from thousands of trips, to price insurance policies, giving gig drivers access to affordable and appropriate insurance protection.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Buckle

Buckle is the inclusive, digital financial services company serving the rising vital middle class and providers to the gig economy. Using technologies and data sources, Buckle provides insurance and credit products to rideshare and delivery drivers who often earn less than the average American wage and are subsequently penalized for having poor or no credit. Buckle gig auto insurance is the first insurance policy designed to protect gig drivers with one single affordable policy offering coverage for personal, rideshare, and delivery driving. Unlike traditional insurers who cannot effectively insure gig workers, Buckle provides protection for those driving for leading companies, including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart, Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Gopuff, Favor, and others. Connect with Buckle on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.buckleup.com.

