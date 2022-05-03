The Cigati OLM Converter tool is the most secure and reliable tool to convert Mac OLM files to multiple file formats.

Cigati Solutions – Noida, India. Cigati Software is one of the most trusted service providers in the ﬁeld of data recovery, backup emails, repair, migration, export, and databases. We are going to relaunch our OLM Converter tool to our Email Migration category i.e. Cigati OLM Converter Tool.

The Cigati OLM Converter tool is the most secure and reliable tool to convert Mac OLM ﬁles to multiple ﬁle formats. You can export all the OLM mailbox items such as emails, calendars, contacts, notes, etc. This tool comes with unique functionality, including updated features for the demand of customers. The OLM Converter tool can convert OLM ﬁles single as well as multiple OLM ﬁles in batch. This tool works with advanced technology, and it helps in providing output without data alteration.

The Cigati OLM Converter utility Converts OLM ﬁles into different ﬁle formats like PDF, MBOX, EML, PST, MSG, etc.

It allows the conversion of multiple OLM ﬁles at a time.

Available options to Duplicate emails from the resultant ﬁle.

You have an option to get back up or migrate emails without attachments.

It supports Windows 11 and all the below versions.

Mrs. Sonika Rawat, Director of Product Development, Cigati solutions Software, said some valuable lines on the occasion of the launching of this software:

We are going to relaunch the Cigati OLM Converter tool with a major update. We will try to ﬁll out all the most recommended updates demanded by customers in the last few times. Also, this software works with advanced technology and is available with many advanced features. We have provided some additional features in this tool that can the user use as per requirements. This software has an easy user interface and everyone can easily access this tool. Cigati software is one of the safest and most secure software in data security.

Software Availability

This Cigati OLM Converter Tool is available in both demo and full versions. The demo version is free and allows users to convert the ﬁrst 50 emails of the OLM ﬁle. However, the licensed version does not have any limitations.

About the Company

Cigati is a well-known organization in the IT industry. Cigati Solutions offers the best utility tools in the ﬁelds of data migration, data recovery, and backup of the cloud data items to the customers. Over the past few years, Cigati solution has successfully delivered the most desirable solutions to individual users and organizations/businesses. Cigati Solution’s is known for its unique quality tools and product expertise, which should be a must in every organization. At Cigati, they build and mold only those utilities that we specialize in.