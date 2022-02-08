TSP software leader taps internal and external talent to further mature information security and product innovation footprint.

Historically, engineering and product management have been performed by coordinated but independent teams. With this news, ConnectWise announces four new Innovation Business Units: Unified Monitoring and Management, Business Management, Cybersecurity, and Asio™ Platform. Each business unit will be led by a general manager who reports to ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee, each with its own dedicated product management and other resources. These leaders will be accountable for engineering effectiveness for their respective product lines. They will be responsible for innovative roadmaps and on-time delivery, as well as driving a positive experience for partners across sales, product support, services, partner success and the broader ConnectWise system.

“We recognize that rapid, meaningful product innovation requires partner proximity and centricity, impeccable product management and engineering rigor, and leadership that connects all aspects of our operating model to ensure a meaningful partner experience,” said Jason Magee in his blog message to partners earlier today in reference to the new business unit structure. “This is why today I’m pleased to announce that ConnectWise is re-organizing and appointing new leadership to drive the next generation of innovation for the TSP space.”

ConnectWise tapped industry leaders Jake Varghese as general manager, business management, and Ameer Karim as general manager, unified monitoring & management; and named ConnectWise leaders Raffael Marty as general manager, cybersecurity and Jeff Bishop as general manager, Asio™ Platform.

The company also named cybersecurity veteran Patrick Beggs as chief information security officer. “Over the last three years, we’ve made incredible strides in hardening our environments and formalizing a compliant, best-practice oriented cybersecurity program,” said Magee. “But with the rapidly changing threat landscape, we intend to innovate deeper and faster in this area as well, which is why I’m pleased to introduce someone of Patrick’s caliber to our company and our partner community.” Beggs will report to CTO Steve Cochran, with former CISO Tom Greco and his team reporting to Beggs.

Leadership Biographies:

Patrick Beggs, Chief Information Security Officer: Beggs is a cybersecurity executive focused on leading global cyber operations. Beggs has more than 20 years of operational duties in information security spanning the commercial, federal civilian, defense, law enforcement and intelligence communities. Most recently, Beggs served as Cognizant Technology’s global cyber operations executive, where he led a team of more than 150 personnel operating across five countries. Prior to Cognizant, Beggs led cyber operational capabilities for AIG, Booz Allen Hamilton, Amazon Web Services and Bank of America. In the public sector, Beggs served as the first deputy director/director of operations at the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC). Beggs is a former Army Infantry Non-Commissioned Officer and holds a B.S. in Political Science from Radford University.

