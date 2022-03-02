GreenSeed strives to be a representative of change, raising social, environmental, community and supply chain consciousness.

Mike Aykroid, Strategic Accounts Manager, GreenSeed Contract Packaging

Batavia, IL – GreenSeed Contract Packaging, a leader in sustainable external packaging operations for CPG brands, welcomes food processing and packaging industry veteran Mike Aykroid to its team in the role of Strategic Accounts Manager.

In his new role, Aykroid will provide large to mid-level CPG companies with quality, customized external packaging using forward-thinking research and development (R&D) insights, certified process and best practices, and data-driven technology. “We understand the importance of brand integrity and speed to market. That’s why CPG companies trust our expertise in bringing their products to market safely, efficiently, and with less waste,” said Aykroid.

Aykroid is also responsible for leveraging data metrics to develop methods to strategically maximize the profitability of brand products. Currently, he focuses on identifying mutually beneficial opportunities that support both GreenSeed and its expanding client base as supply chain disruptions continue.

“I am pleased to welcome Mike to our growing team,” says David Gray, CEO of GreenSeed Contract Packaging. “Mike brings a depth of experience to the table and his expertise and knowledge of the packaging industry will allow us to continue to move the company forward.”

Prior to joining GreenSeed Contract Packaging, Aykroid spent more than three decades at Hearthside Food Solutions. In his role as Director of Manufacturing Alliance Development he had a record for identifying profitable opportunities for CPG partners, as well as using innovation to drive growth.

“I’m delighted to join the team at GreenSeed,” says Aykroid. “Having spent my entire career in this industry I’ve learned a lot. I continue to be impressed with GreenSeed’s commitment to its workforce and its focus on innovation and sustainability. This is an organization that treats everyone with respect and demonstrates its integrity not only through its superior service, but also with its impeccable history for safety, quality and efficiency.”

For more information on the services offered by GreenSeed Contract Packaging, contact Mike Aykroid via LinkedIn, phone at (847) 420-5849 or email him at MAykroid@GreenSeedCP.com

About GreenSeed

GreenSeed [www.greenseedcp.com] is a contract packaging company, delivering dependable, quality external packaging operations to large and mid-sized CPG companies who want to maximize growth by bringing premium foods to market safely, efficiently, and with less waste while meeting consumer demands. Family office owned, GreenSeed is an evergreen business centered around the long-term success of its people, clients, and business strategies. The company’s professionally skilled workforce orchestrates an agile approach using certified processes and practices, data-driven technology, and forward-thinking R&D while focusing on responsible innovation and sustainability. Acting as an extension of its clients’ brands, GreenSeed makes nourishing foods more affordable and accessible to all through social, environmental, and economic sustainability.