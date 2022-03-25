Central Research Laboratories® (CRL), a global leader in the remote-handling industry, has launched its Single-Use Beta Bag product line.

Red Wing, Minn. – Central Research Laboratories® (CRL), a global leader in the remote-handling industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new Single-Use Beta Bag product line. Single-Use Beta Bags are indispensable components in ready-to-use component-transfer and waste-handling applications during the manufacture of Life Science products.

“Our goal is to create and provide safe, reliable, efficient and cost-effective transfer solutions for every application need within the Life Sciences market segment,” said Chris Gooding, VP and GM for CRL. “Our new Single-Use Bags are a product that fits into this realm and we are confident that this new product offering will successfully expand our ability to offer another solution that will help our clients maximize their productivity.”

The new 190-mm Single-Use Beta Bags are available in two materials of construction, Tyvek® and HDPE (Tyvek-free), and designed for use with DTPE-style alpha ports. They are gamma-sterilizable, a process in which gamma rays are passed through the bag in order to kill any bacteria that may be present. These features make them an ideal solution for introducing components like stoppers, vials and needles into production lines, or for managing samples and performing waste removal. Their versatility also makes them a good option for kitting. CRL has a ready inventory of the new Single-Use Beta Bags on hand, which allows them to be shipped anywhere in the world.

For more information on CRL and its extensive family of remote-handling solutions, please visit crlsolutions.com.

About CRL & DESTACO

Headquartered in Red Wing, MN, USA, Central Research Laboratories® (CRL) became a DESTACO company in 2007. It possesses more than 70 years of innovation experience in the development of remote-handling systems, including Telemanipulators, Transfer Systems, Glove Ports and Waste Drum Transfer Systems. CRL solutions promote operator safety and efficiency when performing various tasks in nuclear and life sciences applications around the world.

DESTACO is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA. and is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations in 9 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

DESTACO is part of Dover Corporation, a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. Dover delivers innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for more than 65 years, our team of more than 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what’s possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under “DOV.” Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

More information is available at destaco.com and dovercorporation.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Darren Wight

DeanHouston, Inc.

513-280-0047

darren.wight@deanhouston.com