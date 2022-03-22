DESTACO has made 14 models of its Manual Hand Clamp product family available with multiple color options.

Oberursel, Hesse – DESTACO is excited to announce that the following 14 models in its popular Manual Hand Clamp product family are now available with multiple color options for the clamp handles: 202, 207, 213, 227, 237, 602, 604, 624, 2002, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2027.

The new handles are available in five colors: red (standard), black, blue, yellow and green. The new handle colors can be used in almost all industries and applications as a way, for example, to designate specific handles for specialized uses, as part of a safety program, or as a way to create standardized color codes for operating modes or maintenance intervals. The handle colors can also be used as a branding instrument that highlights a company’s corporate color scheme, with customized color designs available.

“Any standard hand-clamp model is interchangeable with a corresponding model that may have a different handle color,” explained Nina Wolleb, Global Application Engineering Manager for DESTACO. “Upon request, these handle colors can also be made available for other DESTACO product lines, such as UB hand-clamp versions or locking clamps.”

To learn more about any of DESTACO's high-performance automation, workholding or remote-handling solutions, please visit destaco.com

About DESTACO

DESTACO, a Dover Corporation company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors.

Built on a legacy of more than 100 years, DESTACO offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to engineer precise movement, placement and control solutions that drive productivity and uptime for manufacturers around the world. The DESTACO family of products consists of industry-leading brands such as DESTACO Manual Clamps, Power Clamps, and End Effectors; Camco™ and Ferguson™ Indexers; Robohand™ Grippers; and CRL™ Manipulators and Transfer Ports.

DESTACO is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations, in 9 countries, across the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information is available at destaco.com.

DESTACO is part of Dover Corporation, a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for more than 65 years, our team of more than 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what’s possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under “DOV.” Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

