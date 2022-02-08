Strengthened foothold across key verticals and transitioned to 100% software as a subscription model.

DH2i has announced that 2021 marked another year of record growth, with a 44% percent sales growth year-over-year, across both its DxEnterprise multi-platform smart availability software and DxOdyssey software defined perimeter (SDP) security software solutions.

“2021 was a transformative year for DH2i,” said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder of DH2i.  “In addition to our enviable sales growth, DH2i strengthened its foothold across key verticals, such as financial services – making strong gains in the multinational investment banking segment – as well as technology, healthcare, and media.” He continued, “We also continued to build-out a market leadership product feature set, transitioned to a 100% software as a subscription model, and strengthened and entered into new highly strategic channel and technology partnerships.”

DH2i’s 2021 Milestones:

Product Innovation

New Customers

Strategic Channel Partnerships and Global Expansion

Market Education and Thought Leadership

These and additional DH2i webinars are archived and available on-demand here: https://dh2i.com/webinars/.

Market Intelligence

About DH2i: www.dh2i.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR