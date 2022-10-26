The Jersey City-based firm is one of three engineering companies honored for work completed throughout New Jersey.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Land-use consultancy Dresdner Robin announced today that it has been named a Leader in Real Estate, Construction and Design by NJBIZ. The awards celebrate individuals and companies who are changing the commercial real estate landscape of New Jersey through development, design, construction, project management and more.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible work our team does and to the transformative results we, in turn, create in the communities we serve,” said Dresdner Robin’s executive leadership team. “In the last year, we have significantly expanded our team of experts, completed numerous projects, explored deeper into our service offerings – including increased collaboration with schools – all while maintaining our work with mixed-use, residential and commercial buildings. Being recognized for our leadership role in this industry is just the cherry on top.”

In the nomination, Dresdner Robin included notable projects such as The Hilton Canopy Hotel, which was named “Best Hospitality Project” by Urban Land Institute N.J. and “Totowa Warehouse,” a Wayne, N.J., expansion development that converted an outdated warehouse into a 418,670-square-foot facility now home to Gucci America.

The firm noted its contribution to plan the revival of Exchange Place, a waterfront transportation hub being restructured to support the expanding transportation, commercial and residential needs in Jersey City in the nomination. It also included its “Bayview” development project, which will turn a 17-acre site into five mixed-use buildings with a waterfront park, elaborate architecture and a 100,000-square-foot outdoor event space.

Nominations for individuals and organizations were submitted through an open process and evaluated by an independent panel of judges to determine the 2022 honorees. Dresdner Robin is one of only three engineering firms honored this year.

The 2022 honorees will be celebrated at the virtual Leaders in Real Estate, Construction and Design Awards program on Tuesday, November 30, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., presented by Provident Bank. For more information, visit: https://njbiz.com/event/njbiz-leaders-in-real-estate-construction-and-design-2022/.

About Dresdner Robin

Dresdner Robin is a leading land-use consultancy covering the New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia metro markets. The full-service firm provides creative solutions that emphasize service, client satisfaction, and technological innovation, with specialties in site/civil engineering, land surveying, environmental services, planning, surveying, and landscape architecture in the revival of urban landscapes. Dresdner Robin’s multi-functional teams are strategically located in offices throughout the New York City, New Jersey, and Philadelphia metro areas. For more information about Dresdner Robin, visit http://www.dresdnerrobin.com.