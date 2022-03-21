The company also announces expanded AEC workflows for project delivery and closeout.

Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today introduced several new capabilities to its Egnyte for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction product offering. The AEC-specific features, including expanded BIM file process support and enhanced integration with Procore, a leading construction management software, were announced at Egnyte’s AEC Leadership Summit, the company’s virtual event discussing data management in the AEC industry.

During the summit’s opening keynote, Egnyte’s Vice President of AEC, Ronen Vengosh, noted the combination of practices adopted during the pandemic that are now a part of everyday work and the accelerating adoption of BIM solutions across the project lifecycle, from planning and design to construction and operation, has led to an explosion of digital data in the industry.

“On average, Egnyte’s AEC customers have seen a 31% CAGR for the amount of data stored from 2017 to 2021,” said Vengosh. “The new offerings introduced will help our AEC customers maximize the value of all that data, while not sacrificing on security – keeping potential threats like ransomware at bay.”

The new capabilities include:

BIM file search allows teams to search both on and “inside” specialized BIM files, such as CAD drawings, to find the right documents quickly.

allows teams to search both on and “inside” specialized BIM files, such as CAD drawings, to find the right documents quickly. BIM file preview enables any user, to preview files without using specialized software, including the ability to quickly rotate, zoom, and measure within the file.

enables any user, to preview files without using specialized software, including the ability to quickly rotate, zoom, and measure within the file. Improved project lifecycle management makes it easier than ever to close out projects and revoke unnecessary permissions to project content upon completion.

makes it easier than ever to close out projects and revoke unnecessary permissions to project content upon completion. An expanded Procore integration now provides near real-time continuous sync, providing faster access to files and improving collaboration between organizations and within internal teams.

Egnyte also announced that its Advanced Ransomware Detection and Recovery capabilities are included in all Egnyte for AEC plans, following research that revealed AEC firms are twice as likely to suffer from a ransomware attack than other industries. Should an attack occur, Egnyte for AEC customers will now be able to restore lost data with just a few clicks.