DeSL is pleased to announce its partnership with Egyptian Tailoring Company/Swiss Garment Company.

(Cardiff, United Kingdom) Egyptian Tailoring Company/Swiss Garment Company subsidiary of Arafa Holding has selected DeSL’s end to end digital transformation solution to support their processes to enable better speed to market capabilities.

DeSL is pleased to announce its partnership with Egyptian Tailoring Company/Swiss Garment Company. Known for their high-end menswear products, Egyptian Tailoring Company has built their business over the last two decades servicing clients with design, development, and manufacturing services. ETC/SGC providing full service to leading brands and retailers in US, UK and Europe. With the sister company – Golden Tex fabric mill ETC/SGC are able to provide a vertical integrated solution from the sheep to the store.

In order to continue to thrive, ETC management determined that digital transformation was crucial. As part of their technology investment, ETC’s leadership has selected DeSL’s suite of products covering product development, procurement, production, and customer management.

“We are excited to have kicked off the implementation of the DeSL solution. Today’s retailers demand faster speed to market service, with a larger variety of products in smaller production batches. To achieve the customer’s demand, an end to end smart system is a must. The appeal of DeSL offering a full end to end software solution including PLM, Sourcing, and Production was one of the things that lead us to select them as our long-term partner,” stated Zvika Shamir – COO ETC.

DeSL is thrilled to provide its suite of products to ETC to transform manual processes with a web based solution that is able to streamline and track information between departments and vendors.

DeSL is revolutionizing the way ETC approaches the design and development processes. To learn more about DeSL’s solutions and how your business can benefit, request a demo with a DeSL representative.

About Egyptian Tailoring Company (website)

Established in 2000, Egyptian Tailoring Company/Swiss Garment Company subsidiary of Arafa Holding, delivers high end menswear manufacturing. Specializing in product development, quality execution, and order flexibility from one single personal MTM (made to measure) to multi bulk and replenishment orders.

About DeSL (www.desl.net)

DeSL is a market leader in digital transformation solutions including integrated end-to-end PLM software for the fashion, apparel, textile, footwear, and retail sectors. Offering a wide-range of software solutions as critical tools for today’s progressive and forward-thinking companies. Modular design provides flexibility and scalability to leverage digital technologies from SMB to Enterprise level businesses. Founded and headquartered in Cardiff, Wales, in 2002, DeSL has locations in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, and Istanbul, Turkey.