MEDFORD, WI: Enerquip is excited to announce Nathan Frey has joined the Enerquip Sales Engineering team.

As a Sales Engineer, Frey will be a main point of contact for customers seeking industrial heating equipment including thermal fluid heaters, tank heating coils, economizers, and more. Enerquip’s skilled team of Sales Engineers perform thermal calculations, product design, and ongoing project management.

“Enerquip is fortunate to have such a solid sales professional join our unique culture,” says Troy Weik, Sales & Channel Manager. “His innovative design concepts and passion for helping customers made him an obvious choice to join the Enerquip team.”

Frey joins Enerquip with 13 years’ experience in various mechanical design and sales-focused engineering roles. From cam and crankshaft position sensors to industrial drives and even web, he’s built relationships by being a valuable technical resource for customers.

“I was impressed with Enerquip’s leadership, products, history, and culture,” says Frey. “I’m excited to meet new people, learn new industries, and design some really amazing equipment.”

Frey earned his associate of applied science degree in mechanical design from Moraine Park Technical College in Fond Du Lac, WI.

He and his wife, Brooke, raise two beagles in their Columbus, WI home. They enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends. Frey also enjoys hunting, fishing, and being a master chef on his pellet grill.

Nathan Frey

Sales Engineer

Enerquip Thermal Solutions

