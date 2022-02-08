Eric Barnhart, senior director, cloud and channel sales at Zerto has been named to the CRN 2022 Channel Chief’s list.

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced that Eric Barnhart, senior director, cloud and channel sales has been named to the CRN 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

Eric Barnhart is a knowledgeable channel leader with nearly 20 years of experience in the cloud and channel technology industry. During his career, he has led the enterprise sales efforts for some of the industry’s largest channel distributors including Arrow and Avnet. Barnhart joined Zerto in 2019 and is responsible for the strategic direction and growth of the channel reseller and service provider business.

Barnhart is receiving this recognition on the heels of a strong year in 2021 that included significant enhancements to the Zerto Alliance Partner (ZAP) Program, which further increased partner profitability for Zerto-based solutions. The improvements align the program benefits with evolving needs to help partners achieve the more highly valued services and software consultancy status that customers are demanding. These enhancements highlighted the value of partnership across the ecosystem, including that of HPE, who acquired Zerto in September 2021.

“To be included as part of CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs, alongside such accomplished and influential leaders, is truly an honor,” Barnhart said. “Zerto continues to build a solid channel program and is thrilled to receive this recognition as we strive to modernize disaster recovery, backup, and data protection so organizations can quickly recover from ransomware and other forms of potential data loss.”

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”