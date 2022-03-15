Exabeam achieves ISO27001 certification, a commitment of integrity for employee, customer, and partner data in the cloud.

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center’s 2021 Data Breach Report, the number of reported data breaches jumped 68% in 2021 to the highest recorded total in recent history. With common attack techniques like lateral movement, data exfiltration, and privilege escalation spanning across siloed security products in the cloud, it is more critical than ever that vendors demonstrate the ability to reduce security risk for company, customer, and partner data.

“We are proud of this great achievement, as ISO 27001 is one of the highest international standards for security integrity,” said Adam Geller, chief product officer at Exabeam. “Security is at the center of Exabeam — from the products we build to how we run our day-to-day business operations. From the beginning, Exabeam has aligned our information security and privacy policies with industry standards such as ISO and NIST. This latest certification is an extension of our commitment to these standards.”

ISO 27001 is an internationally-recognized standard that specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard. To achieve the ISO 27001 certification, Exabeam demonstrated a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive company, partner, and customer information including personal identifiable information (PII) for customers, partners, and employees, as well as financial data, intellectual property, and information entrusted to the company by third parties.

The Exabeam SOC Platform is a comprehensive cloud-delivered solution that leverages machine learning and automation using a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to threat detection and incident response. The platform, which includes Exabeam Fusion SIEM and Exabeam Fusion XDR products, helps security teams detect external threats, compromised users, and malicious adversaries, and expedite threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR).