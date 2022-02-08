ONE-Profile card so company leaders can prove your employees are qualified for the job.

ExpertusONE, a leading cloud-based learning management platform, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce category for its ONE-Profile Card. The winners were announced on December 9, 2021 and are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

The skilled, deskless and remote workforce is globally 350 million. Much of their job involves having the right skills, being able to demonstrate skills, getting certified, and staying certified in the use of heavy equipment, manufacturing processes, oil and gas, and field operations. One of the biggest issues faced by deskless workers is providing proof of certification(s) that they are authorized to operate certain equipment/machinery or even climb an electrical pole – Enter the ONE-Profile Card.

ExpertusONE is a next-generation cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS) that provides an easy and simple yet very efficient way to deal with this remote workforce challenge. ExpertusONE has created a ONE-Profile Card that has a QR code which can be scanned to show the users training certificates and completion history. ONE-Profile Card is accessible remotely and it can also be shared with anyone, anytime. End users can carry their learning history with them anywhere with the all new ONE-Profile Card.

ExpertusONE ONE-Profile Card provides individuals with a powerful learning experience:

Convenient Access ─ Accessible by anyone from any place, any time, any device.

Accessible by anyone from any place, any time, any device. ONE Digital Learning Platform ─ With the user’s unique access, jobsite supervisors and managers can access the certificates and learner training history on the go without having to log into the system.

With the user’s unique access, jobsite supervisors and managers can access the certificates and learner training history on the go without having to log into the system. Centralized Data ─ The ONE-Profile Card showcases more than just the certificates obtained within the system, it also allows customers to maintain their complete Certification history taken anywhere anytime.

The ONE-Profile Card showcases more than just the certificates obtained within the system, it also allows customers to maintain their complete Certification history taken anywhere anytime. Readiness for Compliance Audit – Customers can show their ONE-Profile Card to anyone who wants to validate their skills. They just need to scan the QR Code which will take them to the history profile of that user.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with the honor of the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award,” said Ramesh Ramani, CEO of ExpertusONE. “ExpertusONE’ ONE-Profile Card is a first-to-market digital solution to support remote, deskless workers in our current gig economy. The card empowers skilled laborers to carry their credentials and certifications in their wallet to provide proof of their proficiency at all times – be it the context of field, manufacturing and heavy industry. Most importantly this allows learning organizations to always be ready to meet compliance requirements defined by various regulatory bodies.”

“Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people Strategies.”

“HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners.”

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product’s breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

For more information on the ExpertusONE ONE-Profile Card, visit, http://expertusone-8647423.hs-sites.com/e1-landing-page#

About ExpertusONE

ExpertusONE is a leading cloud-based learning management platform designed to change how learning resources are found, shared, tracked, collaborated on and actually retained. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ExpertusONE helps the world’s most innovative companies transform the way their employees, customers and partners learn using modern Learning Management Solution (LMS) technology. Our digital learning platform includes compliance, product training, sales enablement, and employee development products that meet customers at any stage of growth. ExpertusONE’s powerful and easy-to-use tools drive learning and expand the experience into Salesforce, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and other systems to meet learners right where they are—resulting in increased training adoption and knowledge retention. Learn more at www.expertusone.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)