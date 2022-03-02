The new practice works with C-Suite leaders to provide several services to improve their organizations.

Chicago, IL – Felix Global, the premier leadership development, career transition and executive search firm, is excited to announce the formation of its new Talent and Organizational Performance practice as of February. Marc Detampel, who joined Felix Global in 2021, serves as practice lead.

Marc Detampel

The new practice works with C-Suite leaders to provide several services to improve their organizations, including cultural alignment, organizational design, enterprise talent strategy and human resources strategy. This consulting service helps organizations develop and implement plans and strategies to maneuver effectively through workplace changes now and into the future.

“Companies are facing unprecedented talent challenges today,” says Detampel. “With a global pandemic changing workforce norms, questions like mobility, office or hybrid are getting scrutiny, so corporate leaders need to step up to the challenge and develop new and effective strategies.”

Detampel brings 25 years of consulting experience to the Felix Global team that includes advising on executive talent, human capital strategy, change management, leadership development and organizational design. He is focused on recruiting and talent management issues for clients in professional services and telecommunications, wireless and cable. As an expert in human capital and organizational issues, he continues to service chief human resources officers. Prior to joining Felix Global, Detampel worked for several global consulting firms including Alvarez & Marsal, EY, Accenture and BearingPoint.

“We’re excited to have Marc lead this new effort into talent and organizational strategy,” said Jim Graham, chief executive officer of Felix Global. “His experience and capabilities instantly add value to our firm and, more importantly, to our clients.”

This new practice is the latest step in Felix Global’s growth story. In December 2021, the firm acquired Shields Meneley Partners, the industry leader for C-Suite career transition services, executive assessment, coaching and “portfolio life,” a groundbreaking program for executives’ post-corporate life.

In February 2021, Felix Global hired industry veterans J. James O’Malley and Detampel to lead its new Executive Search Practice. Rob Miller joined this new division as a director shortly thereafter. Most recently, Natalie Forward was hired as vice president. The firm also relocated its global headquarters to Chicago, IL in 2021 as Felix Global’s leadership product offerings continue to align with the changing business needs of customers across all industries worldwide.

‍ABOUT FELIX GLOBAL

Founded in 1991, Felix Global offers 30+ years of full-service recruitment, leadership development, career transition and executive search expertise to top employers worldwide. Based in Chicago (U.S. headquarters) and Toronto (Canada headquarters), Felix Global comprises experts in developing effective behavioral change and skill growth among executives and leaders across multiple industries and functions. Felix Global has partnered with top organizations to deliver customized solutions across all service offerings with a 98 percent customer retention rate. To learn more, please visit www.FelixGlobal.com.

