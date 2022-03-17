Their combined experience, passion, and service-oriented outlook are key to the future success of our company, said Jim Graham, CEO.

Chicago, IL – Felix Global, the premier leadership development, career transition and executive search firm, is excited to announce Andrew Norrie and Dana Hernan joined the firm as managing director and director respectively, in the growing executive search practice. They officially began on March 1, 2022.

Norrie has 25 years of experience in client service, strategy, planning and revenue growth demonstrated across a variety of industries. In 2007, he founded Four Corners Group, which was included on Hunt Scanlon’s “Top 50” executive search firms in North America in 2016. Upon successfully selling Four Corners Group, Norrie founded Forward Path Group in 2017, which has become one of the top firms in Canada and was recently named to Hunt Scanlon’s “Top 60” firms in the country. His entrepreneurial spirit, strategic and recruitment capabilities offer significant value to clients.

“I joined Felix Global because of the people,” says Norrie. “There is something so compelling about a group of talented and passionate individuals who come together to help clients across so many meaningful aspects of business.”

Norrie, who brings Forward Path Group’s clients with him to Felix Global, creates value-added and results-focused executive search and talent acquisition services for clients. He enhances support for customers that goes beyond the typical human capital product offerings.

Hernan has been supporting executive leadership for over 15 years in highly effective and strategic organizational roles. Her accomplishments include placing senior leaders and C-suite executives with extensive functional expertise in the areas of finance, strategy, operations, marketing, human resources and technology. As a director at Felix Global, Hernan is responsible for executing talent acquisition solutions to effectively complete executive search assignments. She handles the end-to-end management of client and candidate relationships, setting and consistently delivering on expectations throughout the search process.

“I appreciate that Felix Global has expertise to support all aspects of career development,” says Hernan. “The firm is truly accomplished in human capital management and can partner with clients on any talent strategies without putting the cart before the horse.”

Norrie will work out of Felix Global’s Toronto office and Hernan will work from the Chicago office. Both will support customers across North America.

“Adding Andrew and Dana to our executive search team was an easy decision,” said Jim Graham, chief executive officer of Felix Global. “Their combined experience, passion, and service-oriented outlook are key to the future success of our company.”

Felix Global’s expansion continues at a fast pace with these new hires. In February 2021, Felix Global hired industry veterans J. James O’Malley and Marc Detampel to lead its new executive search practice. Rob Miller joined this new division as a director shortly thereafter. Last month, Natalie Forward was hired as vice president, helping clients solve complex talent challenges, while keeping a focus on the organization’s business goals and Detampel was named lead of Felix Global’s new talent and organizational performance practice. The firm also relocated its global headquarters to Chicago, IL in 2021 as Felix Global’s leadership product offerings continue to align with the changing business needs of customers across all industries worldwide.

