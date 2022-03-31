Core10 is live with the Mavenlink resource management solution to consolidate and streamline multiple business platforms.

MINNEAPOLIS – BTM Global, a premier provider of system implementation and consultancy services, announced that Core10, a fintech software development company, is live with Mavenlink.

Core10 selected the Mavenlink resource management solution to consolidate and streamline multiple business platforms. Purpose-built for professional services firms, Mavenlink will enable Core10 to make more informed project and staff decisions based on a clearer view of its operations. Customizable reporting insights can be tailored to each team’s needs, from project managers to the C-suite.

BTM Global was selected to lead the Mavenlink implementation and the integration of HubSpot and QuickBooks, as well as migrate data from Core10’s legacy systems. As a user of Mavenlink itself, BTM offered real-world experience that guided Core10 through configurability options, best practices, and the building of custom reports to give the team maximum visibility and control.

Today, Core10 has improved process flows from sales to service, greater automation that saves staff time, and higher utilization rates and more accurate forecasts.

“Mavenlink has outstanding capabilities when it comes to making the solution fit our way of doing business,” said Tony Nigrelli, Vice President of Customer Experience at Core10. “BTM’s ability to implement Mavenlink efficiently and customize it for us will result in a fast ROI and an immediate impact on the efficiency of our services.”

“Core10’s collaborative team was dedicated to learning the ins and outs of Mavenlink,” said Tom Schoen, CEO of BTM Global. “Mavenlink is a very intuitive solution, so the team was on-boarded quickly and equipped to take advantage of its features and benefits.”

About BTM Global

BTM Global Consulting, LLC (“BTM Global”) is a premier provider of Oracle Retail, NetSuite and Mavenlink solutions. It delivers solution consulting, implementation, integration, custom development, and support services for clients ranging from small businesses to the world’s most recognized brands. BTM Global approaches each project as a partnership that helps clients become more seamless, efficient and profitable. Its reputable teams are made up of creative problem-solvers and proactive partners who address each project holistically, with an eye on efficiency and the client’s long-term success. For more information, visit www.btmglobal.com.

About Core10

A business demands innovation, integration, and the ability to adapt at a freakishly fast pace. Core10 not only understands the relentless requirements of the financial services world, we thrive in it. That’s why we’ve recruited a deep pool of experienced, trained developer and implementation talent — with proven knowledge of the financial industry — right in our own backyard. With Core10, you have flexible, scalable access to the skill sets you need, when you need them, that set you up for success at a cost that keeps you competitive. For more information, visit https://core10.io/

