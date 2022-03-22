Fluent Commerce and Perficient team up to further enhance the Fluent Order Management Connector for Adobe Commerce.

Fluent Commerce, the leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), and Perficient, the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, together announce the release of the Perficient Omnichannel Accelerator, leveraging the existing Fluent Order Management Connector for Adobe Commerce.

Developed by Perficient in a matter of weeks, the Perficient Omnichannel Accelerator will benefit merchants and brands looking to implement an omnichannel fulfillment process with a reduced implementation timeline while integrating data flow among complimentary commerce applications. Based on Fluent’s cloud native SaaS platform, it allows for the modern architecture today’s merchants and brands need to meet consumers’ demands in the market now and into the future—both online and in physical stores.

Perficient’s Accelerator, along with Adobe Commerce and Fluent Order Management, arm retail associates with the tech they need to efficiently get their job done while providing a superior consumer experience. According to Total Retail, the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of frontline workers, especially in retail. These employees currently account for 80 percent of the global workforce. Yet, 60 percent of them are unsatisfied with the technology provided to do their jobs.

The combination of Perficient’s Accelerator, Adobe Commerce, and Fluent Order Management enables data replication between Adobe Commerce and Fluent Order Management, dramatically reducing deployment configuration time. Users can expect all the essential features of a modern order management system, including real-time product availability enabled for key points during the customer experience, synchronization of master data, and tracking and management of the entire order lifecycle, including reverse logistics (e.g., returns).

“We are excited that users can now reap additional benefits thanks to the work and dedicated efforts of the Perficient team,” said Chad Hooker, VP Global Channel & Alliances at Fluent Commerce. “The Accelerator only further boosts the benefits of the Fluent Order Management Connector, and this partnership clearly illustrates what happens when world-class industry expertise meets world-class commerce technology. The enhancements provided by the Accelerator from Perficient allows our joint customers to rapidly see composable commerce in action.”

Saving an estimated 8-10 weeks of development effort, the Fluent Order Management Connector for Adobe Commerce automatically enables interfaces merchants require for customer-facing and omnichannel order execution processes, including:

Buy Online Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS) / Click and Collect;

Physical store fulfillment; and

Inventory orchestration across drop ship vendors (DSVs), third-party logistics (3PLs) providers, warehouse management systems (WMS) and more.

Adobe Commerce customers can rapidly adopt omnichannel capabilities with the Connector. Additional benefits include:

Ability to reduce oversells and undersells;

Highly extensible and flexible low-code framework;

Pre-built templates that extend to meet precise needs; and

Optimize sourcing and allocation, such as shipping orders from the best location based on a number of factors.

“The current global environment is drastically changing consumer expectations,” said John Ambrose, general manager of commerce at Perficient. “For retailers specifically, the ability to implement more omnichannel fulfillment capabilities has become a must-have necessity rather than an optional feature. The partnership between Fluent and Adobe addresses the complexity surrounding omnichannel requirements and the challenges sellers face to meet ever-changing consumer preferences. Utilizing the Fluent Commerce Connector, Perficient’s experience will help merchants reduce implementation costs and downtime and deliver a modern architecture they desire to engage customers into the future.”

Fluent Commerce is a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. To find out more about Perficient and connect with an expert, visit www.perficient.com. To find out more about Fluent Order Management, schedule a demo today.