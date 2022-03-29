The leading provider of a cloud-native distributed order management system ended 2021 with strong growth numbers and new clients.

Fluent Commerce, the leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System, Fluent Order Management, today announced that it achieved a year-over-year (YoY) sales growth of 129% in 2021.

This growth further establishes Fluent Commerce as a leader in the industry and clearly exhibits the company’s focus on providing a best-in-class, cloud-native order management system to clients.

Fluent Commerce realized and surpassed its goals for 2021 and is proud to be working with its new clients, including global brands such as L’Oréal, Breitling, T2 Tea and Emma Sleep.

Recently endorsed by WORK180, which promotes organizational standards that raise the bar for women in the workplace, Fluent Commerce has also seen 117% YoY global employee growth and recently opened an office in India.

In September 2021, Fluent Commerce launched Fluent Order Management Experience (OMX), the new, low-code platform for order management. Fluent OMX provides users the ability to tailor the order management experience to fit their business to allow for faster rollouts. Benefits include configurable UIs and workflows and the ability to extend with powerful Software Development Kits (SDKs). Now, businesses can allow their IT teams to focus on the work that solves real business problems while Fluent OMX takes care of the rest.

“While we achieved significant growth in 2021, expanding our customer base of global brands, what I’m particularly proud of is the talent we have attracted to Fluent Commerce and the strong foundation we’ve built for the future.

Our strategy has always been about building sustainable growth – it’s not just about sales and growth at any cost. We have worked hard to hire and retain the best talent in the U.S., Europe, India and Australia across technology, sales, marketing and HR, in an increasingly competitive market. Our success is down to our team, the systems and processes we’ve put in place to support them and the culture we’ve built,” said Graham Jackson, CEO, Fluent Commerce.

Fluent Commerce recently introduced Fluent Store at NRF 2022. Fluent Store, powered by Fluent Order Management, is an innovative web app made for more efficient in-store order fulfillment. Fluent Store is the only in-store pick and pack application designed to be adapted to each unique business while simultaneously allowing sellers to meet and exceed customer expectations.

The company looks forward to an exciting and successful 2022.

