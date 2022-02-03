New distribution agreements signed in Greece, Benelux, Italy and across Central and South East Europe.

LONDON – Glasswall, a cybersecurity company that offers instant protection against file-based threats with Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology, has announced four major distribution agreements as part of an expansion of its Premier Partner Programme. Its new channel partners include Data Aly (Greece), NewChannel (Benelux), Future Time (Italy) and Co.Next (Central and South East Europe).

Glasswall CDR offers proactive protection from file-based threats. In contrast to detection-based security, such as antivirus and sandboxing, that must play catch up with new threats, Glasswall CDR instantly cleans and rebuilds every file to match its ‘known good’ industry specification – automatically removing potential threats. This simple approach ensures every document entering the organisation is safe, without sacrificing productivity.

The announcement delivers on Glasswall’s commitment to build a world-class partner programme and follows the recent appointment of Nihon Cyber Defence as exclusive distributor in Japan.

Data Aly is a leading cybersecurity organisation with a network of over 1200+ resellers who distribute security solutions for endpoint to the perimeter, on-premises and in the cloud. With more than 15 years’ expertise, Data Aly helps its network of resellers to ensure customers are protected from modern day threats and reduce complexity whilst increasing protection of their customers.

“We are simplifying cybersecurity! We only succeed when our customers succeed. Results matter and we believe that partnering with Glasswall to add CDR technology to our reseller network will help us deliver even better file-based protection to our customers,” said Andreas Michael, Managing Director, Data Aly.

NewChannel is a successful value add distributor in cybersecurity solutions with a no-nonsense approach that is successful with both international suppliers and reseller partners in the Benelux region. Its success is founded on knowledge, over 30 years of channel experience and business sense combined with core values of personal contact, open communication and honest cooperation.

“We have always been working closely with our vendors and have seen many creative solutions being developed to secure business IT environments, but we are happily surprised by the innovations that Glasswall brings to the table,” says Raymond Kreefft, Managing Director of NewChannel. “The pro-active approach helps companies to be fully resilient against any zero-day threats.”

Future Time is an Italian company with over 20 years of experience in the field of cybersecurity. As a cybersecurity technology agent, it delivers groundbreaking solutions that protect companies from the ever-increasing number of cyber attacks. Future Time’s mission is to provide a multidisciplinary approach to increase IT security and risk prevention through consultancy, training and support.

Cristiana Rammella, Future Time’s COO, commented: “Given our background and extensive knowledge of the market, supply and demand, it was inevitable that we embrace the zero trust approach in general and CDR technology in particular. Choosing the right partner is key and we are proud to cooperate with Glasswall, who have set the standard for CDR capabilities, backed by success in the United States and around the world.”

Co.Next is an international value-added distributor of IT equipment and services, active across the countries of Central and South Eastern Europe. They provide a variety of value added services for channel and market development, presales activities, education and technical support for a portfolio of technically advanced and market leading solutions. These help customers create efficient, secure and manageable IT infrastructure, designed for demanding user organisations.

“We are delighted to welcome our new European partners to the Glasswall team, and their commitment to our shared success is another major milestone for our international growth strategy,” commented Danny Lopez, CEO of Glasswall. “Proactive file protection is quickly becoming a cybersecurity priority in every sector and across a wide range of use cases, and these partnerships are good news for organisations throughout Europe.”

About Glasswall

Glasswall is a British cybersecurity company that keeps businesses moving with instant file protection. Its leading Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology instantly removes potential file-based threats, so organisations can trust every file. Deployed by intelligence agencies and loved by businesses, Glasswall is the simple way to protect against sophisticated file-based threats. Learn more at glasswallsolutions.com