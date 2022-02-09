Chain.io incorporates Altana into integration platform to connect shippers and logistics providers to a fast-track global trade solution.

Philadelphia, PA., New York, NY. – Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced its integration with Altana AI, an artificial intelligence platform that provides a shared source of truth for the global supply chain, to help governments and the private sector build better global commerce.

The Altana AI and Chain.io systems integration will initially focus on cross-border trade, helping customs authorities, global logistics providers, and shippers worldwide to fast-track safe and compliant shipments, automate customs classification, and identify high-risk shipments which require further scrutiny.

“Compliance, risk management, and customs modernization are top of mind for all of our customers,” said Brian Glick, CEO of Chain.io. “Adding Altana to our network allows our customers to digitize their trade compliance operations and move toward an automated, intelligent, customs pre-clearance paradigm.”

Chain.io’s platform will facilitate the integration of transportation and trade compliance systems with the Altana Atlas, integrating billions of data points and machine learning outputs. Simplifying this complex data-wrangling enables Altana AI to harness its unique capabilities in processing global shipment data to facilitate trusted trade.

Evan Smith, CEO of Altana AI, said, “Chain.io provides an essential data integration solution across the global supply chain network. We are building a shared layer of intelligence across the global supply chain network. Together we can help governments, shippers, and logistics providers to build trusted global commerce.”

About Chain.io (www.chain.io)

Chain.io is a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain. Chain.io helps anyone involved in buying or moving products around the world work with supply chain vendors, customers, and software platforms more efficiently. With logistics expertise built into the heart of its software, Chain.io plugs into any ecosystem seamlessly and makes sure the right data is going to the right people at the right time. Customers leverage Chain.io’s network to optimize critical business processes. Chain.io shines when solving complex supply chain challenges and problems that require integrating multiple types of technologies.

The Chain.io network includes shippers, logistics service providers, and the software packages that support them. For more information, please visit www.chain.io.

About Altana

Altana AI enables trusted commerce by providing a shared source of truth for the global supply chain. Our AI platform connects and learns from billions of data points to help governments and the private sector build safe, resilient, and sustainable supply chains.

For more information, please visit www.altana.ai.

