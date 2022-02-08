Custom-engineered seals for pharmaceutical processing maintain inert nature in demanding conditions.

Kulpsville, PA – Greene Tweed, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance seals, thermoplastics, composites, and engineered components, highlights its sealing solutions for pharmaceutical processing.

Greene Tweed closely collaborates with customers to design, prototype, and test sealing solutions for life sciences applications in the pharmaceutical manufacturing, analytical instrumentation, and hygienic fluid handling sectors. Greene Tweed’s expanded portfolio of sealing solutions meet the stringent cleanliness, traceability, FDA, and regulatory compliance needs of the pharmaceutical processing industry.

Greene Tweed custom-engineers solutions with its chemical-resistant Chemraz® FFKM, Fusion™ FKM, Fluoraz® FEPM, and other materials to meet or exceed quality requirements, including United States Pharmacopeia (USP), FDA, and ISO product standards. With low leachable profiles, these specialty compounds maintain their inert nature in highly demanding conditions.

Greene Tweed products include custom-engineered seals, gaskets, and o-rings. For pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and aseptic processing, Greene Tweed sanitary gaskets enable fast and reliable connection of flanged tubes that periodically open. Their non-sticky elastomer formulation enables quick and easily gasket installation.

Greene Tweed Metal Spring Energized (MSE®) seals create a leak-free seal without excessive friction and wear by applying calculated spring force directly over sealing lips. MSE® seals operate from cryogenic to 625°F (329°C) and available in custom sizes.

To learn more about Greene Tweed custom life sciences solutions, visit www.gtweed.com/capabilities.

About Greene Tweed

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components. Combining more than 150 years of technical expertise and commercial knowledge in a variety of markets, Greene Tweed collaborates with customers to develop engineered solutions that meet challenging performance requirements and reduce total cost of ownership.

Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, call +1.215.256.9521, or visit our website at http://www.gtweed.com.