Guill Tool, a growing supplier of components to the global aerospace industry, today announced the production of a new Brass Fitting.

The Brass Fitting is made of C706 copper nickel alloy.

Dimensions on this product are 1.875” outer diameter x 1.25” square each end X 5.40” overall length, or (47.625mm outer diameter x 31.75 square each end x 137.16 overall length). This Guill Brass Fitting is turned on a CNC lathe and milled on a 5-axis milling machine.

Guill now offers its substantial machine shop capabilities as an independent service to customers in aerospace manufacturing. Products are made to customer specification.

For over 55 years, Guill Tool has offered high-quality, precision machined components for the defense and commercial industries. The company manufactures flanges, valves, fittings and various critical components for aircraft, weapons and nuclear submarines.

Guill offers its full capability of CAD/CAM design, plus EDM and 5-axis machining centers to the aerospace industry. Owing to its many years in the government and defense sectors, Guill also provides industry-standard cybersecurity and NDA confidentiality to its customers.

Guill has the following registrations and certifications: AS9100:2016 – Aerospace Manufacturing, ISO9001:2015 registered, JCP Certified – Government Contracting, ITAR Registered and NIST SP800-171Compliant Cyber-Security.

For more information, please contact:

Tom Baldock

Guill Tool & Engineering – Aerospace Division

10 Pike Street

West Warwick, RI 02893

USA

Office: 401-828-7600

www.guill.com/aerospace