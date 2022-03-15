Honeywell launches new Catalyst Partner Program (CPP) for channel partners.

Streamlines channel partner program experience across product businesses

Features new digital platform to help drive partner growth and improve customer standard of care

ATLANTA – Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) (Nasdaq: HON) today announced the launch of its new catalyst Partner Program (CPP), a customer-centric global framework to better support the growth and success of its system integrator, distributor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners. The new global program streamlines previous channel partner program experiences across the Honeywell Fire, Security and Building Management Systems (BMS) businesses to help improve end customer standard of care and create greater efficiencies through a new digital platform.

Designed with the intent to improve customer experience touchpoints and better meet end customers’ needs, CPP leverages best practices from the previous programs and helps drive business growth for channel partners, while aligning shared strategic goals. The new program includes a new digital Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform that offers partners a digital resource to manage their portfolio as well as track their progress, incentives and benefits.

“The catalyst Partner Program is the next step in our customer-centric journey to better support our global channel partners’ needs in a transparent, consistent and accessible way,” said Jurgen van Goethem, president of Commercial Fire and Security for Honeywell Building Technologies. “The new program and PRM dashboard offer our partners a more integrated approach to grow their businesses, gain product knowledge, and provide better customer service.”

The Program features a tiered approach to support participants’ achievements and recognizes the performance of channel partners based on capability, strategic alignment and buying behaviors. The tiered levels of rewards and recognitions increase based on sales volumes, business results, customer service, product training and engagement. Program benefits such as account service levels, preferred pricing and marketing support correlates with the partner’s program tier.

The launch of CPP furthers HBT’s efforts to make it easier for channel partners and customers to work with the organization. It is supported by MyBuildings.Honeywell.com, an e-commerce platform that provides customers with direct product purchasing access and the My Honeywell Buildings University (MyHBU) education portal which provides channel partners and customers with more than 350 instructor-led courses and on-demand content about Honeywell Fire, Security, and BMS products. The platforms provide customized, easy-to-use experiences and help customers remain current with product and critical industry certifications they need to respond to business.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safe, efficient and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.