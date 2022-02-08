Visit booth S828 to see the elegant and historical Old World Suite first hand.

Jamestown, NY – Hope’s Windows, Inc., the nation’s leading and most experienced manufacturer of custom designed, solid hot-rolled steel and solid bronze window and door systems, announces that it will be attending the NAHB International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida from February 8th to February 10th at booth S828. Here, the company will showcase its new Old World Suite™ steel windows and doors—a complete product line that combines the striking visual appearance of the past with performance of the present.

Hope’s Old World Suite, with its incredibly thin and elegant arrow-shaped steel frame profiles, represents a return to Old World style with the benefit of over 100 years of advancements in modern performance. The result is a one-of-a-kind luxury window and door system, particularly well suited for the residential market.

Hope’s Old World Suite’s steel profiles closely resemble the ‘three-point casement’ profiles that were routinely used by the company in the early 1900s. Hope’s developed the modern arrow-shaped steel profiles in response to a need for historically accurate, high-performance replacement steel windows to replicate and preserve the visual features of historic buildings. The resulting profiles are ideal for new buildings as well as replacement projects and for both interior and exterior applications.

This fully developed, tested, and certified product line honors the century-plus legacy of Hope’s custom fabrication and expertise in historic preservation. In the spirit of its innovative culture that has spanned over a century, Hope’s looks forward to sharing these popular luxury profiles with the attendees of the International Builders’ Show.

For those unable to attend the NAHB International Builders Show, Hope’s will host manufacturing tours and lunch & learn seminars in person or online by request . For those who do have the opportunity to attend, Hope’s can’t wait to say “hello” again while sharing its passion for progress and innovation in the steel window and door industry.

For more information, visit HopesWindows.com.

For information on the NAHB International Builders’ Show, visit www.buildersshow.com.

About Hope’s Windows, Inc.

Hope’s Windows, Inc. has handcrafted the world’s finest windows and doors for over a century. Hope’s custom-designed, solid hot-rolled steel and bronze doors and windows are universally praised for their strength, durability, and unparalleled aesthetic value. Hope’s prides itself on a long-standing commitment to safety and certification, and the company subjects its products to more third-party testing than any other steel window and door manufacturer. Inherent material strength, along with Hope’s meticulous manufacturing processes, finishing techniques and extensive testing, result in windows and doors that last in even the most extreme environments – sustaining their beauty and performance for generations. Visit HopesWindows.com.