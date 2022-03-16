Gebrüder Weiss draws a positive result after one year, use of further hydrogen trucks planned for Austria and Germany.

Altenrhein / Lauterach – After one year, the transport and logistics service provider Gebrüder Weiss awards the first hydrogen truck in its fleet a good interim report. The Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell stationed in Altenrhein (Switzerland) is used on a daily basis in short-distance general cargo transport and has proven itself as reliable in all seasons. Even on uphill stretches, the electric motor, which draws power from a fuel cell, retained full performance. The utility vehicle saves around 80 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Since taking delivery of the 36-ton truck in January 2021, the vehicle has covered around 70,000 kilometers or 43,496 miles. Consumption was even lower than the value specified by the manufacturer, and in one year, there was only a single visit to the workshop for technical inspection. “The purchase was a worthwhile investment in resource-saving road freight transport. The truck is well received by the drivers and, above all, by the customers,” says Peter Waldenberger, Head of Quality and Environmental Management at Gebrüder Weiss.

Gebrüder Weiss plans to use hydrogen trucks in Austria and southern Germany in the future since subsidy programs in Germany make their use north of the Alps attractive. A limiting factor is the availability of hydrogen filling stations, of which nine already exist in Switzerland. In addition to the fuel cell truck, the logistics provider already has several gas trucks on the road in Austria, Germany, and Serbia, as well as electrically powered trucks and vans in the greater Vienna area – among others for its client IKEA in the home delivery sector.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world’s oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,400 people worldwide and boasts 170 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers’ needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company’s continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

Experience the hydrogen truck in motion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxALt9DmzIU

