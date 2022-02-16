Hyster announces the E50-60XNL, a lift truck designed around an integrated lithium-ion battery, has been named a Product of the Year.

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Hyster Company announces that the E50-60XNL, a lift truck designed around integrated lithium-ion battery power, has been named a Product of the Year. Readers of Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com voted the truck as 2021’s best product in the lift trucks and accessories category.

“As lift truck operations across industries start transitioning from internal combustion engines to electric power, Hyster is working with them side by side to develop a wide range of solutions designed to address their challenges and help exceed operational goals,” says Martin Boyd, Vice President, Product Planning and Solutions, Hyster Company. “The high performance Hyster® E50-60XNL is just one example of this, providing advanced lithium-ion power to help operations work toward reducing their carbon footprint while improving operator comfort and productivity.”

Built for intense indoor applications, the E50-60XNL is the industry’s first cushion tire counterbalanced lift truck available in the 5,000-to-6,000-pound capacity range designed around a factory-integrated lithium-ion battery. Its innovative design takes advantage of the integrated lithium-ion battery pack’s lighter weight and smaller form factor, resulting in ergonomic benefits such as a spacious operator compartment and a lower floor and seat for more headroom and legroom.

The E50-60XNL features all the advantages of lithium-ion battery power, including faster charging times and no battery maintenance. With no emissions and no gassing during charging, this truck is a strong fit for operations subject to the FDA’s stringent hygiene standards. The operating range of the lithium-ion battery is designed to perform even in extreme conditions, from -40 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hyster also took home a second Readers’ Choice Product of the Year Award for HYSOURCEPARTS.com, a newly enhanced e-commerce website for ordering genuine spare and replacement parts. HYSOURCEPARTS.com provides a convenient, user-friendly experience that allows users to look up parts, search for schematics, add parts to their cart and check out all in the same environment. Readers recognized the platform as the top MRO solution of 2021.

ABOUT THE AWARD

The Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Companies were invited to submit the products they felt were worthy of product of the year honors, and MHPN readers decided the winners in 14 categories.

ABOUT HYSTER COMPANY

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 7,800 people world-wide.

Company Contact:

Melissa Cashwell

Hyster Company

252-864-3571

melissa.cashwell@hyster-yale.com

Media Contact:

Meghan Grau

Koroberi

973-303-5497

meghan@koroberi.com