New IoT solution provides continuous temperature monitoring of remote locations offering increased safety and productivity benefits.

Beaumont, Texas — Infrared Cameras Incorporated (ICI) today launched its APEX 200, a new IoT solution helping industrial and power generation facilities protect against equipment failure. The APEX 200 provides continuous temperature monitoring, hot spot detection, and automated alerting capabilities, which helps organizations ensure machines are operating at full capacity.

Designed to be compact, yet robust, the APEX 200 is ideal for tough to reach applications such as vents, man-holes, and electrical equipment. The camera offers multiple interface protocols and is suitable for Internet of Things (IoT) integrations. It is also designed with Wi-Fi support, automatic alarms, and real-time video streaming.

“One of the greatest advantages of using thermal imaging cameras is seeing what is invisible to the naked eye,” said Gary Strahan, Chief Executive Officer at ICI. “The APEX 200 is an innovative Process Control thermal imager that provides a large thermal detector with unsurpassed sensitivity, when compared to any other product on the market. It can help organizations remain both safe and efficient.”

The APEX 200 is suitable for hard to reach places, beneficial for industrial operations and power generation. It utilizes both radiometric (temperature) thermal imaging as well as visible light capabilities for fixed mount low light, even enclosed applications.

Compact and easy to install, the APEX 200 features a 256 x 192 thermal detector and a built-in 1920 x 1080 visible camera. It is suitable for a wide variety of fixed-point applications including monitoring high voltage cabinets, gasification reactors, as well as iron and steel processing.

Features include:

Connects to monitoring systems, such as NVR, etc.

Compatible with multiple interface protocols

FTP file sharing and SMTP email support

Central spot, hot spot and cold spot tracing

Up to 16 points/16 lines/16 areas of temperature analysis

High temperature measuring

Alarm threshold settings

For more, please visit www.infraredcameras.com.

About Infrared Cameras Inc.

Infrared Cameras Inc has been a leader in developing and manufacturing innovative infrared imaging technology since 1995. Veteran-owned and based in Beaumont, Texas, ICI offers complete infrared solutions, including equipment, custom designs, software, calibration, training, and more. The company’s mission is to develop the most sensitive, accurate, and competitively priced infrared cameras in the world. To learn more about Infrared Cameras, visit www.infraredcameras.com or follow ICI on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.