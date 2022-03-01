The IDSA has officially announced the second annual ‘Identity Management Day,’ which will be held on April 12, 2022.

The mission of Identity Management Day is to educate business leaders, IT decision makers, and the public on the importance of identity management and key components including governance, identity-centric security best practices, processes, and technology, with a special focus on the dangers of not properly securing identities and related access credentials. In addition, the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) will provide guidance for consumers, to ensure that their online identities are protected through security awareness and best practices.

Interested in participating and supporting the day? Options include:

Become an Identity Management Champion: Join the growing list of Identity Management Champions who make identity management and security foundational to their mission.

Nominate for an Identity Management Award: Submit individuals and organizations that are making identity management and security an enabler to business operations while reducing risk.

Share Best Practices: Contribute blog content on identity management and security. Send links to idmgmtday@idsalliance.org for amplification on social media and potential inclusion on the Identity Management Day website.

Join the Identity Management Day Conversation on Social Media: Spread the word on social media using #IDMgmtDay2022 and #BeIdentitySmart and the social cards provided.

Explore Resources: Discover best practices for enterprises, SMBs, and consumers from across the industry on the Identity Management Day news and resources page.

Support the Next Generation of Identity Management Leaders: Donate to the “Identity Management Day Scholarship Program,” a scholarship fund to help provide financial support to high school students and career transitioners on their path to an identity smart cybersecurity career.

Register for updates on events happening on April 12. To get involved in Identity Management Day 2022, visit www.identitymanagementday.org.