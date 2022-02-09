Gilberto Salinas currently leads the Kerr Economic Development Corporation in Kerrville, Texas.

KERRVILLE, Texas – The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) announced that Gilberto Salinas, executive director of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC), will serve as a member on the organization’s Board Diversity Task Force 2022. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest economic development association of its kind in the world.

“Diversity is a source of strength in every industry, yet it continues to lack in the real estate and economic development sectors,” said Salinas, an economic development professional with more than 15 years of experience. “I look forward to supporting the IEDC’s Diversity Task Force and its mission to increase rates of leadership and participation among the BIPOC community.”

The Board Diversity Task Force works to diversify IEDC’s advisory committees and encourages overall engagement with the council. The task force sees diversity as inclusion of differing races, genders, ages, geographic locations, sexual orientations, and organizational types and sizes. The task force also has a goal to identify and recommend a diverse slate of candidates to be considered for IEDC board membership.

“We look forward to the service that this exceptional selection of professionals will bring in 2022,” said Todd Greene, certified economic developer, 2022 IEDC board chair, and president and executive director of WorkRise Urban Institute. “I cannot wait to see what we will accomplish together going forward.”

In addition to the Task Force, Salinas is also a member of the IEDC’s Racism and Economic Development Committee where he contributed his exerptise to the development of the Equitable Economic Development Playbook. The recently released publication is a guide for economic development leaders to identify structural racism and to implement equitable practices within their organizations. The Playbook demonstrates how EDOs can engage in more equitable ecoomic development practices in their respective communities, regions or states to help close the racial wealth gap and increase opportunity for people of color.

During the Business and Innovation Forum in November 2021, Salinas was a panelist along with Ivan Rivas Rodriguez, secretary of economy of Nuevo Leon, Mexico; Alejandro Hernandez, undersecretary of investment promotion for the Ministry of Economic Development in Guanajuato, Mexico; and Alberto Garcia-Jurado, chief executive officer of InZynch. The first in a series of ongoing conversations, this forum provided the Mexican states to meet with Kerrville and surrounding communities about collaborative business opportunities.

In his prior role as the head of economic development for the Greater Brownsville-Matamoros Borderplex, Salinas oversaw a binational and bicultural region with an area of 1.2 million-square-feet. There he managed a prospect pipeline of $11 billion in projects, and regularly met with top-level executives from Fortune 500 companies.

About Kerr Economic Development Corporation

The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) is an economic and business league located in the heart of Hill Country, a part of the San Antonio-Austin business corridor. The KEDC implements strategies for business and corporate growth in an array of sectors which are tied to the 2050 “Your Voice-Your City” comprehensive plan. The focus of the organization is to foster the community’s growth through corporate recruitment, workforce development and maintaining the cultural vibrancy of the Texas Hill Country. For more information, visit http://www.kerredc.com/.

About the International Economic Development Council

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a nonprofit membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities, by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. From public to private, rural to urban, and local to international, IEDC’s members are engaged in the full range of economic development experience. Given the breadth of economic development work, our members are employed in a wide variety of settings including local, state, provincial and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities and a variety of other institutions. IEDC’s members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities and improve the quality of life in their regions. www.iedcONLINE.org.