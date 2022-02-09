Motion is pleased to announce the formation of its automation business brand: Motion Automation Intelligence (Motion Ai).

Birmingham, Ala. – Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, is pleased to announce the formation of its automation business brand: Motion Automation Intelligence (MotionAi). The new brand is now represented by the logo:

Comprising its highly specialized value-add engineering divisions—including AMMC, Axis, Braas, F&L, Integro, Kaman Automation and Numatic Engineering—MotionAi is a hi-tech automation solutions provider for industrial automation and emerging automation technologies with locations across the United States. Focused disciplines are robotics, motion control, machine vision, digital networking/IIoT, industrial framing, pneumatics and custom mechatronic systems. Industries served include semiconductor, pharmaceutical, medical, logistics, automotive and aerospace (along with many others) while applying the highest quality products and services with its engineered systems.

“We approach each opportunity as consultants, then engineer the best solutions based on our customers’ unique needs,” said Aurelio Banda, Motion’s Group Vice President of Automation. “We partner closely with suppliers and customers on automation applications and product development projects to create a vital supplier-customer link. Our services range from the most simple to quite comprehensive, and there is a unique depth of talent in our group that succeeds across disciplines.”

“The MotionAi team comprises the best of the best,” said Motion’s President, Randy Breaux. “Their top-level expertise provides each customer with the most effective solutions to meet business demands. Automation is the present and future, and we are excited to formally launch this new initiative and offer the latest innovations.”

The new website featuring MotionAi’s full capabilities can be explored at ai.motion.com.

About Motion

With annual sales of over $6 billion, Motion is a leading industrial distributor of more than 10 million items, including, bearings; mechanical power transmission products; electrical and industrial automation components; hose, belting, and gaskets; hydraulic and pneumatic components; process pumps; industrial and safety products; seals and accessories; and material handling products and solutions. To increase customers’ productivity, the Company offers many value-added services, including engineering, fabrication, repair, and Industry 4.0 solutions across these product groups. In addition, Motion Automation Intelligence (MotionAi) and Mi Conveyance Solutions were formed to offer a wide range of specialized, related products and innovative solutions for many applications.

Motion North America expanded its footprint in 2022 to include Kaman Distribution Group and now has over 700 branch and service center locations and 20 distribution centers. Mi Asia Pacific has 150 locations and nine distribution centers in Australasia. Motion serves more than 170,000 customers in the equipment and machinery, food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, semiconductor, wood and lumber, medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Motion is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC). Visit our website at www.Motion.com.