IP68 series rectangular enclosures provide the highest level of protection against dust and complete continuous submersion in water.

Mencom offers a range of IP68 series rectangular enclosures that provide the highest level of protection against dust and complete continuous submersion in water. These IP68 series enclosures have also successfully passed the tests required for the IPX6 degree of protection (tightness to powerful water jets) and for the IPX9 degree of protection (high pressure and temperature water jets). Therefore, their official overall protection rating is IP66/IP68/IP69.

In order to achieve IP66/IP68/IP69 rating, the design of oil & fuel resistant NBR elastomer O-ring seals played a major role. The first O-ring seal is fitted around the mating edges on the base and the second O-ring seal is located in a slot inside the base. The unique dual O-ring seal design helps maximize waterproofness between the hood and base. When installing the enclosure on the cabinet panel, an optional mounting frame with four M6 threaded blind holes may need to be installed inside the panel to ensure waterproofness.

The IP68 enclosures except size 44.27 are made of corrosion-proof foundry grade aluminum alloy and they are coated with oven-cured thermosetting paint with epoxy power, which makes the enclosures highly resistant to scratch, shock, seawater, and chemicals. The IP68 enclosure series is larger than the standard enclosures, providing more space for easier cable management, and the walls are thicker to provide more mechanical robustness. However, the fixing points remain the same as those on the standard enclosure. The IP68 enclosures use two different locking systems, bayonets and screws, instead of the locking levers on the standard enclosure. This is because bayonets and screws not only improve water tightness but also take up a minimal footprint, which allows more enclosures to be installed when the space is limited.

In addition to the water tightness, the IP68 series enclosures provide protection against electromagnetic interference and emissions. This makes it ideal for use in harsh environments exposed to pressure, shock, and corrosion, as well as the sensitive external interconnection of industrial vehicles and trains that require electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) in humid environments.

