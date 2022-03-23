The leading provider of ABM solutions to the manufacturing and life sciences industries has promoted Tav Tepfer to Chief Commercial Officer.

PARIS & AUSTIN, Texas – Jabmo, the leading provider of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) solutions to the manufacturing and life sciences industries, proudly announces the promotion of Tav Tepfer to Chief Commercial Officer. Tepfer will lead Jabmo’s go-to-market strategy in the manufacturing and life sciences, and healthcare verticals. Tepfer was previously Jabmo’s Chief Customer Success Officer.

In her new role, Tepfer will apply her strategic thinking and vertical specific ABM experience to grow Jabmo while continuing to empower Jabmo’s customers with cutting edge ABM technologies and services. She will have increased responsibility across Jabmo’s global sales, marketing and customer success teams to accelerate market share growth in the manufacturing and life sciences, and healthcare verticals.

“B2B buying and selling has changed, so Martech vendor leadership roles should, too. Appointing Tav as Jabmo’s Chief Commercial Officer will prepare Jabmo for our next growth phase and better help our customers execute highly effective account-based marketing strategies. Tav has led Jabmo through tremendous growth on a global scale, and we look forward to her expanded leadership role,” said Nick Heys, CEO of Jabmo.

Jabmo recently announced 40% growth in 2021, driven by account expansions, new customers, and a growing demand for ABM programs to go global across The Americas, EMEA and APAC. Tepfer’s new role will help accelerate the company’s growth and customer support capabilities, as ABM becomes the dominant B2B marketing strategy in 2022 and beyond.

“I am excited to continue to grow with Jabmo and accelerate the strategic value we deliver to our customers. The world’s largest manufacturers and life sciences companies depend on the Jabmo omnichannel ABM platform to grow revenue and reach their key accounts no matter where they are online or geographically. With the pandemic in the rearview mirror and new challenges ahead, now is the time to refine how we go to market and drive long term revenue growth,” said Tepfer.

About Jabmo

Jabmo helps B2B marketers grow key accounts through data-driven omnichannel marketing and analytics. Jabmo is the worldwide leader in account-based marketing (ABM) for manufacturing, life sciences, healthcare, and other industries that rely on complex sales for growth. Customers including MilliporeSigma, Danaher, and 3M chose Jabmo because of its robust omnichannel ABM Platform, international reach, and managed services. Jabmo USA is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company also has offices in EMEA and APAC. For more information or to request a demo, please visit: www.jabmo.com or connect with us on Linkedin and Instagram.