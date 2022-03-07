Passengers today must use headphones in order to enjoy the full benefits of audio/video entertainment but there is a change on the horizon.

Tokyo, Japan – Jamco Corporation, one of the most experienced aircraft interior products supplier and turnkey integrator in the aerospace industry, and NTT Sonority, an affiliated organization of NTT Group (Japan’s largest telecommunications company) have collaborated to create the “Personalized Sound Zone”(PSZ) experience for commercial aircraft.

Currently in the R&D phase, the patented PSZ technology enables the embedded speakers located in each individual headrest to create a sound zone that surrounds each passenger’s head area allowing only the individual passenger to hear audio without the use of headphones. The passenger will be able to control the volume and sound setting from the speakers. By using the patented technology, the sound is contained to the ultimate level and will not disturb neighboring passengers. This is all possible without the use of headphones. At the same time, unlike standard wearable devices, the passenger still can hear in-flight announcements. Flight attendants can communicate with each passenger without them removing their headphones.

The PSZ will remove all drawbacks of headphones such as wires, cleaning and maintenance for reuse, or disposing of them, eventually aligning with airline industry sustainability goals. Jamco and NTT Sonority promise a next-generation in-flight audio experience, targeted to be launched in 2023.

About Jamco Corporation

Jamco Corporation is a premier supplier of Airbus and Boeing aircraft interior products in high-quality lavatories, galleys and passenger seats to airlines worldwide. Jamco is the sole supplier of 787 lavatory, galley, bar, and cockpit door and bulkhead, and also the A350XWB ICE Rear galley supplier. Jamco continues to establish the position as a key premium seat supplier by completing the construction of a FAA certified dynamic test facility. As the industry’s first ODA authorized interior integrator, Jamco supports aircraft modifications with in-house engineering, manufacturing, supplier management, and complete FAA, EASA, and CAAS STC certification, a full-service provider. For more information, visit https://www.jamco.co.jp/en

About Jamco America

Jamco America, a subsidiary of Jamco Corporation in Japan, was established in 1982 as a commercial aircraft interior products and services provider. Located in Everett, WA, Jamco is considered one of the most experienced interior products suppliers and turnkey aircraft interiors integrators in the industry. Jamco has developed premium class seating for commercial aircraft, providing forward facing business class seating such as the Venture™ reverse herring-bone business class seat that is currently in service on 787 aircraft. For more information, visit jamco-america.com.