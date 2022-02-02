Joshua Chaffee joins OKAY Industries as Business Development Executive.

New Britain, CT – OKAY Industries, Inc., a contract manufacturer of components and subassemblies for global medical device Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), is pleased to welcome Joshua Chaffee as a Business Development Executive. In his new role, Chaffee will manage sales planning and execution for the U.S. territory, supporting the company’s growth initiatives and development of long-term strategic partnerships.

With more than 20 years of experience in medical and aerospace precision manufacturing, Chaffee brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position. His background in quality assurance, applications management, sales engineering, and, most recently, business development management for a precision medical tube manufacturer, will provide current and future customers with the very highest level of service and support.

“Joshua is a valuable addition to the OKAY team,” said Sean Stowik, Director of Sales and Marketing. “His breadth of knowledge of the medical device manufacturing industry and proven record of success in business growth and cultivating relationships will greatly benefit OKAY as we continue to expand and enhance our capabilities.”

“I look forward to developing and fostering collaborative relationships that drive innovation and growth in the medical device sector,” said Chaffee. “It is only through shared knowledge, resources and ingenuity that we can be the catalysts of cutting-edge advancement that saves and improves lives around the world.”

Chaffee lives in South Windsor, CT and is an avid on/off road cyclist.