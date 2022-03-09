KION North America announces the acquisition of dealer partner Granite Industrial Machinery by The Cavanaugh Company, LLC.

SUMMERVILLE, SC – KION North America announces the acquisition of dealer partner Granite Industrial Machinery by The Cavanaugh Company, LLC. As a subsidiary of The Cavanaugh Company, Granite Industrial Machinery will assume the business name of Granite Industrial Trucks, LLC and will be authorized to sell KION North America’s portfolio of Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Granite Industrial Trucks, LLC as part of The Cavanaugh Company, LLC. Granite Industrial Trucks, LCC has a long history of being a trusted solutions provider in the Northeast,” said Rick Schiel, Director of Distribution Management. “This organization has spent many years creating a portfolio of exceptional solutions for its customers and has become an invaluable resource in the territory.”

Granite Industrial Trucks, LLC has over 45 years of experience in the material handling industry and prides itself in providing the best equipment and solutions for its customers. By focusing on the specific needs of each operation, Granite Industrial Trucks, LLC has earned its reputation as a trusted source for dependable forklift sales, service, and rentals.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to partner with KION North America,” said James Wiese, President of The Cavanaugh Company, LLC. “The breadth of equipment in the Linde Material Handling product lines pairs well with our existing product lines and should allow us to focus even more on bringing fully-integrated solutions to our customers in the Northeast.”

For a complete directory of KION North America’s current dealer network, visit https://lindeforklifts.com.

KION North America Corporation

Headquartered in Summerville, S.C., KION North America Corporation is a member of the KION Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial trucks. Their brand companies, Linde Material Handling and Baoli, serve the specific industrial truck requirements of the US, Canadian and Mexican markets with a broad and complementary product portfolio. KION North America produces material handling equipment known for its innovative technologies, reduced energy consumption, and low operating costs. KION North America also works closely with its sister company, Dematic, a global leader in automated material handling that provides a broad range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g., changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.